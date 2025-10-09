Verkkokauppa.com to publish January-September 2025 Interim Report on 23 October 2025

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj INVESTOR NEWS 9 October 2025 at 11:45 a.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish the January-September 2025 Interim Report on Thursday 23 October 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m. EEST (7:00 a.m. CET, 6:00 a.m. UK time).

CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in two live webcast presentations:

Presentation in Finnish at 10:00 a.m EEST Register for the webcast: https://verkkokauppa.videosync.fi/2025-q3-tulos



at 10:00 a.m EEST Presentation in English at 11:00 a.m EEST Register for the webcast: https://verkkokauppa.videosync.fi/2025-q3-report



at 11:00 a.m EEST

The webcasts can also be viewed at: www.verklive.com.

The presentations are intended for analysts, investors, and media representatives, but anyone interested is welcome to follow the broadcasts.

Questions can be submitted in advance or during the presentations by email to: investors@verkkokauppa.com.

The presentation material will be published after the release of the interim report and will be available at: https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/investors/reports_and_presentations/#resultmaterials.

Recordings of the events will be available on the company’s investor website after the broadcasts.

For more information, please contact:

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers’ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.