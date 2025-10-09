Global Networking Support Services Market Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of Cisco Systems, Verizon, AT&T, Cloudflare, DXC Technology, Arista Networks, Extreme Networks

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Networking Support Services Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Type (LAN, WAN), By Deployment, By End-user Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Networking Support Services market showcased growth at a CAGR of 6.83% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 924.16 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 1.50 trillion in 2031. This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

With the introduction of technologies like 5G, cloud computing, IoT, and software-defined networking (SDN), the networking landscape is always changing.



The deployment, management, and optimization of complex infrastructures require advanced networking support services, which are driven by these developments. In order to deliver cutting-edge solutions that satisfy the changing needs of customers and businesses, service providers need to keep up with these advances. With the help of managed networking services, which provide advantages like scalability, quick problem-solving, and proactive monitoring, organizations can concentrate on their main goals while leaving network infrastructure management to professionals.



The need for support services increases as networks become increasingly complex and essential to corporate operations. Businesses need help with network management, troubleshooting, and optimization. Networking solutions that facilitate seamless communication and cooperation across geographic regions are essential for organizations with global operations or distributed workforces. Support for network connectivity, security, and performance is essential as infrastructure and services become more and more cloud-based. Networking support services assist businesses in maintaining dependable network access and a smooth integration with cloud systems.



With managed network services, companies may contract out the maintenance of network hardware and connections as well as network security. The service provider has a large, knowledgeable workforce with a focus on router and security technologies, which enables it to provide comprehensive, high-quality service. Compared to internal networks, managed networks are larger and more durable, which increases their dependability and industrial resilience.



Network service providers that offer businesses edge network applications and services, such as software-driven 5G solutions, together with hardware and software technologies, management or reporting tools, and more. Current trends in IoT and IIoT include edge computing, services, and technology. For speed and flexibility, connections are frequently made through private 5G networks using SD orchestration. These are growing more and more significant for several businesses.



The advantages of software-defined technology over conventional hardware-based networking are provided by SD-WAN. Comparing it to older WANs, its overlay architecture's networking base is much easier to maintain. In terms of delivery areas and business domains, modern enterprises need greater flexibility, flexibility, automation, and security. Examples of this include private, public, hybrid, and multi-cloud networking; the use of mobile applications in the workplace; the Internet of Things; Industry 4.0, etc. Compared to conventional hardware-based networking, software-defined networking offers several of these advantages. It is also strongly associated with cloudification tactics, network function virtualization (NFV), and digital transformation initiatives.



Cloud-based networking solutions are being adopted by organizations more frequently in an effort to increase scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Strong support services are needed as networking topologies become more cloud-centric in order to ensure availability and handle any problems. The threat landscape grows along with the interconnectedness of networking infrastructures. By putting strong security measures in place, keeping an eye on network activity, and reacting quickly to security problems, the networking service support sector contributes significantly to the fight against cybersecurity threats.



Networking services designed specifically for cloud environments are becoming more and more in demand as cloud computing becomes more and more popular. This covers services like virtual private networking (VPN), cloud-based network administration, and integration with cloud computing platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Networking Support Services Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Networking Support Services Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, India and Australia).

The report presents the analysis of Networking Support Services Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Networking Support Services Market By Type (LAN, WAN).

The report analyses the Networking Support Services Market By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise).

The report analyses the Networking Support Services Market By End-user Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Transportation, Other End-User Industries).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by deployment and by end user industry.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

