Italfarmaco Appoints Francesco Di Marco as Chief Executive Officer

MILAN, Italy, October 09, 2025 – Italfarmaco S.p.A. today announced that Dr. Francesco Di Marco has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2026. Dr. Di Marco brings over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry through multiple executive leadership positions. He joined the company’s Board of Directors on October 1, 2025, as part of a structured leadership transition, succeeding Carlos Barallobre, the current CEO.



"Italfarmaco has built a broad global presence and a robust portfolio of products spanning haematology, oncology, cardiology, immunology, women’s health, and rare diseases. The company’s proven track record of improving people’s lives, together with its continued investment in research and development, reflects a culture of excellence and vision," said Francesco Di Marco, PhD, incoming CEO of Italfarmaco Group. “I am especially inspired by our commitment to bringing givinostat (Duvyzat®) treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy to patients worldwide – a testament to how innovation can change lives. I look forward to working with the leadership team, the Board, our employees, and the wider community of partners and patients to further strengthen our legacy of leading-edge medicine and deliver meaningful impact for people living with serious and rare diseases."



Francesco Di Marco brings extensive international experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having held senior leadership roles across Europe, the United States, and emerging markets. He has demonstrated success in global commercial operations, strategy execution, and leading large-scale teams across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic, and rare diseases. Dr. Di Marco holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Lausanne.



Francesco De Santis, Chairman of Italfarmaco Group, commented: "Our company has a proud legacy of more than eight decades of innovation and international growth, driven by a commitment to improve health outcomes. Francesco Di Marco’s international experience, strategic vision, and passion for making a difference position him perfectly to lead Italfarmaco into its next chapter. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Carlos Barallobre for his outstanding contribution over the past decade. His leadership has positioned Italfarmaco for long-term success. We are deeply grateful for his dedication, expertise, and the positive impact he has made on our team and community."



This leadership transition marks a new chapter for Italfarmaco as it builds on a solid foundation and looks to expand its presence in strategic markets. Rooted in Europe’s strong tradition of pharmaceutical research and development, and the long-term vision of a family-owned company, Italfarmaco remains committed to advancing therapeutic innovation and delivering high-quality healthcare solutions to patients worldwide.





