Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund October 9, 2025

Announcement no. 279

German High Street Properties A/S receives request for scrutiny and request to convene an extraordinary general meeting

German High Street Properties A/S (CVR-no. 30691644) (the “Company”) has received a request from certain shareholders to convene an extraordinary general meeting, including a proposal to initiate scrutiny, cf. the Danish Companies Act Section 150, and to appoint an independent auditor to carry out such scrutiny.

The request has been submitted by Olav W. Hansen A/S, Holmboes Alle 1A, 11., 8700 Horsens, Denmark, and Sparekassen Danmark, Østergade 15, 9760 Vrå, Denmark, who state that they together hold 28.82% of the Company’s share capital.

The main theme of the scrutiny is whether transactions with related parties have been conducted on arm’s length terms and whether the related decisions were made in accordance with applicable law. In addition, a secondary theme concerns whether the Company has incurred costs that should have been borne by the Company’s majority shareholder.

The full request, including the themes for scrutiny, has been uploaded to the Company’s website, www.germanhighstreet.com.

The Board of Directors has previously responded to shareholders’ questions on the same themes and uploaded the responses to the Company’s website, including Q&A (on April 29, 2025) and Q&A response (on May 30, 2025). The company has previously encouraged the shareholders mentioned above to ask supplementary questions to avoid imposing the extra significant costs that scrutiny would entail.

The notice convening the Company’s extraordinary general meeting will be published on the Company’s website no later than two weeks from today.





On behalf of the Board of Directors

Hans Thygesen

Chairman