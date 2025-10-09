Rankpage Launches New AI-Driven SEO Solutions to Accelerate Malaysia’s Digital Growth in 2025





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rankpage Sdn Bhd, a leading SEO agency headquartered in Q Sentral, KL Sentral, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI-powered SEO solutions designed to help Malaysian businesses adapt to the rapidly evolving search landscape. Backed by over eight years of proven expertise, the new service suite integrates Gemini AI forecasting and advanced algorithm optimization to strengthen online visibility, performance, and sustainable growth for brands competing in both local and international markets.

Driving SEO Excellence in Malaysia

Over the years, Rankpage has built a reputation for delivering performance-driven strategies that align with Google’s evolving algorithms. Its approach combines technical SEO excellence with a strong commitment to talent development—turning online visibility into measurable conversions and sustainable brand trust.

Core Values That Power Performance

Rankpage’s methodology is guided by three core principles:

Talent Development: Continuous upskilling for every team member, from content writers to senior consultants.

Strategies grounded in Google’s EEAT principles, Core Web Vitals, structured data, and AI snippet optimization. Innovation with Purpose: Leveraging Gemini AI for SERP forecasting, cluster keyword mapping, and AI-assisted content scoring.



Guided by the philosophy “AI Powered, Human Refined,” Rankpage delivers custom-tailored SEO solutions that respect the uniqueness of every business. The agency rejects one-size-fits-all templates, opting instead for personalised strategies built on data, intent, and real human insight.





Adapting to an AI-First Search Landscape

As search technologies transition toward AI-driven experiences, including Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), Rankpage is pioneering research and ranking services tailored to specific industries. To date, the company has successfully completed over 100 projects across e-commerce, enterprise solutions, and local business sectors.

“Rankpage was built on the belief that real SEO success comes from intent, innovation, and long-term trust,” said Mr. Chen, Founder of Rankpage. “With Gemini AI and deep expertise in Google algorithms, our team is committed to creating strategies that help clients achieve visibility and sustainable growth in a changing digital landscape.”

Comprehensive Service Portfolio

Rankpage offers a complete range of digital services designed to support businesses at every stage of growth, including:

SEO Services: Comprehensive strategies to improve organic search visibility.

Targeted strategies to increase traffic, conversions, and visibility for online stores. AI Search (AEO) Services: Voice search and generative AI readiness.

Hyperlocal strategies to help SMEs reach nearby customers. Website Design: SEO-friendly, user-focused design and development.







Looking Ahead: Expanding Beyond 2025

Rankpage plans to deepen its role as an SEO and AI-driven search partner in Malaysia and the wider Asia region. The company is investing in predictive analytics and more advanced Gemini AI integrations to prepare businesses for the next era of search—one shaped by AI-first indexing, voice search, and evolving content evaluation standards.

By continually developing talent and refining its methodology, Rankpage aims to help businesses of all sizes compete more effectively in the global digital economy.

About Rankpage Sdn Bhd

Rankpage Sdn Bhd is a Malaysia-based digital agency specializing in search engine optimization and AI-powered search strategies. Established more than eight years ago, the company has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking sustainable growth and competitive visibility in evolving markets.

Media Contact:

Rankpage Sdn Bhd

Email: sales@rankpage.com.my

Phone: +60 10-233 3976

Website: https://www.rankpage.com.my/

