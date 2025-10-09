Healthcare Contract Management Software Market Report with Analyst Recommendations - Emphasize AI and Automation for Contract Optimization / Integration with EHR and ERP Systems

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Contract Management Software Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Pricing Model (Subscription-Based, One-Time), By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Others) By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Contract Management Software market showcased growth at a CAGR of 16.24% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 2.66 billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 8.56 billion in 2031. This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025, and the forecast period of 2026-2031.



The global healthcare industry is becoming increasingly complex, requiring efficient Healthcare Contract Management Software to handle agreements between hospitals, insurers, pharmaceutical firms, and medical suppliers. The growing emphasis on regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, and cost optimization is accelerating the adoption of AI-driven and cloud-based contract management solutions across healthcare organizations.



The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain Technology in contract management software has significantly improved contract automation, compliance tracking, and data security. With the expansion of value-based care models, healthcare organizations require advanced solutions that streamline contract negotiations, supplier agreements, and regulatory adherence.



The increasing number of private hospitals, rising healthcare expenditure, and strict regulatory mandates (such as HIPAA, GDPR, and FDA compliance) are among the primary drivers fueling market expansion. Additionally, the adoption of cloud-based contract management solutions has surged due to their cost-effectiveness, remote accessibility, and ease of integration with existing Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) systems.



The report analyses the Healthcare Contract Management Software Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Healthcare Contract Management Software Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025, and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyzes the Healthcare Contract Management Software Market By Pricing Model (Subscription-Based, One-Time).

The report analyzes the Healthcare Contract Management Software Market By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the market's attractiveness has been presented by region, deployment model, and pricing model.

Additionally, major industry opportunities, emerging trends, market drivers, and challenges have been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, including strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches in the Healthcare Contract Management Software Market.

