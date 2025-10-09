GYS Launches New Bamboo Fiber Loungewear Collection, Redefining Home Comfort

HONG KONG, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GYS , the sustainable sleepwear brand known for its premium bamboo fiber pajamas, today announced the launch of its latest Bamboo Fiber Loungewear Collection , designed to elevate the designed to elevate everyday comfort at home while staying true to eco-conscious values.





The new collection features versatile designs that transition seamlessly from sleep to leisure, emphasizing modern aesthetics, breathable textures, and the natural benefits of bamboo fiber. Customers can enjoy softness, durability, and style while reducing their environmental footprint.

“Our new loungewear collection reflects the lifestyle shift of modern consumers who prioritize both comfort and sustainability,” said, Creative Director at GYS. “Every piece is thoughtfully crafted to elevate moments of daily relaxation while staying aligned with our mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fabrics.”

Bamboo fiber’s unique properties—including temperature regulation, hypoallergenic benefits, and moisture-wicking performance—make it an ideal choice for home and leisurewear. Unlike synthetic fabrics, bamboo is a renewable resource that grows quickly without harmful pesticides, its cultivation has minimal environmental impact.

The collection is now available worldwide through GYS’s official website and select retail partners.

About GYS

GYS is a leading bamboo fiber sleepwear and loungewear brand that merges sustainable innovation with luxury comfort. With a mission to inspire eco-conscious lifestyles, GYS designs sleep and home essentials that are soft, breathable, and responsibly produced. Its products have reached customers in Asia, North America, and Europe, establishing GYS as a global advocate for sustainable living.

Media Contact

Sam

PR Manager, GYS

Email: support@gyspajamas.com

Website: www.gyspajamas.com

