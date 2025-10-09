Financial Gravity Welcomes New Family Office Director Gretchen Roberts

Austin, Texas, USA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) (“Financial Gravity”) welcomes Gretchen Roberts aboard as a new Family Office Director.

Gretchen Roberts is a financial, accounting, and tax strategy leader with deep expertise in helping business owners and families maximize value, reduce risk, and achieve long-term financial goals. She is the CEO of Red Bike Advisors, an accounting and advisory firm she acquired in 2023, which provides proactive tax strategy, accounting, advisory, tax controversy & resolution, and forensic accounting services to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

With a career dedicated to helping business owners “know their numbers,” Gretchen combines analytical rigor with creative strategy to design growth pathways that increase profit, protect wealth, and create lasting impact. She specializes in building strong financial foundations that support generational wealth and sustainable business success.

Gretchen’s unique “analytically creative” approach helps clients not only understand their financial data but also use it as a roadmap for decision-making, tax savings, and value creation. She believes small businesses and family enterprises are the greatest vehicles for wealth building, and she has made it her mission to help clients break away from the pack and gain a competitive advantage through smarter financial management.

As a Family Office Director, Gretchen is responsible for prescribing advanced tax solutions and ensuring her network of partners fill those solutions with fidelity to her plans. She relies on the experts at Financial Gravity, Inc., a true partner- not just a vendor- who helps her deliver lower costs, higher tax efficiency, more comprehensive diversification, and more transparent risk management.

Gretchen shared, “Joining Financial Gravity as Family Office Director is a natural extension of my mission to help business owners and families build lasting wealth. At Red Bike Advisors, we’ve seen how proactive tax strategy and sound financial management create exponential value. Partnering with Financial Gravity allows me to bring even more comprehensive solutions to clients—integrating tax, accounting, insurance, and financial planning into one holistic strategy. I’m excited to align with a team that shares my commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and families to protect what they’ve built and achieve true financial freedom.”

Financial Gravity CEO Scott Winters shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Gretchen to the Financial Gravity team. Her mission to help business owners and families build lasting wealth perfectly aligns with ours. Together, we will help ensure more families can benefit from true financial freedom."

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Our vision at Financial Gravity is to be the industry leader in democratizing family office benefits for the mass affluent American family. Our Turnkey Multi-Family Office Charter revolutionizes financial services by using a multi-disciplinary approach, bringing together all facets of a client’s financial life and empowering them with personalized solutions. The result, we feel, is an unparalleled client experience.

We bring the advantages of the family office model that were once only available to the super-wealthy. We provide coordinated advice, without conflict, regarding taxes, investments, and risk management. This coordination of advice provides both efficiency and tax advantages that can generate meaningfully higher returns for clients without exposure to additional portfolio risk. For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit https://financialgravity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert, or change any of them and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity’s business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





Attachment