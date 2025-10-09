1 Day Virtual Digital Technology and Personalisation in Patient Support Programmes Course: Leverage Digital Innovation to Enhance Clinical Studies and Optimize Commercial Drug Delivery (Nov 5, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Technology and Personalisation in Patient Support Programmes Training Course (Nov 5, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide you with an essential update on the advancement in digital technology that can be applied to improve clinical studies and commercial drug delivery for successful and cost effective outcomes.

You will learn how we can move forward by building digital technology that is specifically aligned to match with the patient, the clinical study, the disease and the treatment program known as 'omni-channel personalisation at scale'. The course will challenge you to think differently. It will be thought provoking interactive and focus on the personalisation of the patient journey.

There will also be a chance to explore the pros and cons of personalisation at scale. The session will leave you better informed, liberated an empowered.

Benefits of attending

Learn how to create value for the patient by providing support, education and direct access to patient registry and community forums

Know how to utilise all forms of communication to build a rapport with the patient, including video, text, audio, animation and visual pictorials

Understand how to ask for feedback and maintain contact, as well as building a long term strategy

How to maintain seamless interoperability to support observational pharmacovigilance safety monitoring

Explore working with the regulators to deliver and receive a commercial reality check

Recognise the leadership skills needed to devise a new operating framework that is therapy specific and share the results with industry peers

See who is operating in this field and what USP they can bring to the table

Be aware of the key benefits for different stakeholders

Grasp behavioural real world evidence data insights and the impact on outcomes

Master how to reduce and diminish side and adverse effect escalations

Who Should Attend:

The content will be applicable to the following professionals who help to design, develop and manage a clinical study from inception to commercialisation:

VPs and managers

Strategic leaders

Data scientists and analysts

Feasibility teams

Study sets

Clinical operations

Regulatory

Medical affairs

IT and system integration

Market access

Pharmacovigilance and safety

Diversity and inclusivity teams

Finance teams and budget holders

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

The current landscape

What are the current pain points prevalent across multi-national biopharma organisations

Areas of improvement, shared learning and insights

A deep dive into the drivers for change and the benefits of "new thinking" and aligned digital solutions

Case studies

Discuss several user cases which will help to solidify, support and amplify best practice

Overview of digital solutions

Strategy and innovation

Product review and performance metrics

Associated costs and business proposition, including return on investment (ROI) guidance and vendor assessment

Selection questions

1 hour Q&A and recap

Speakers:



Graham Howieson

G7 Consultants Ltd



Graham Howieson is a pharmaceutical business development consultant, inventor and entrepreneur. He is a highly experienced and competent leader, with an International pedigree covering UK, EU, USA and Asia. An industry pioneer with a forward thinking approach to design and the delivery of new innovative drug delivery and smart packaging solutions for over twenty five years. Worked extensively and exclusively within the pharmaceutical space with leading global enterprises such as: Glaxo Smith Kline, Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi . Building value by solving technical, engineering, regulatory, compliance and brand communication related issues. Working to fulfil a client brief, in terms of the budget, timeline, return on investment for commercial use.



Alongside he has acquired a range of specialist skills which encompass the development of new, emerging technologies to improve the delivery of clinical trials , areas of interest include: intellectual property, digital engagement, bespoke software, SaaS, automation, AI, machine learning, remote compliance monitoring, patient engagement/retention, omni-channel communication, wearables, video enablement tools, VR, hybrid and virtual (supply chain) modelling. The primary objective with all technological advances is to achieve process improvement and increased speed of delivery, aligned with a multi-sensory patient experience.



