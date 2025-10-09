How to Deal with Difficult Situations in GMP Audits Training Course: Enhance Your Communication and Conflict Resolution Skills (Online: Nov 6, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Deal with Difficult Situations in GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Audits Training Course (Nov 6, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Planning GMP audits with a disciplined and meticulous approach offers numerous benefits for both the GMP auditor conducting the audit and the audited party. While GMP audits are an authority obligation, they also provide added value during internal audits. Additionally, external audits give the audited party the opportunity to discover facts they may not have been aware of.

A GMP auditor must be prepared to handle unexpected situations at any stage of the audit and must complete the qualification process by undergoing the necessary training in this field. While GMP auditors do not evaluate audits solely based on findings, the prejudices, unrest, lack of cooperation, and contrary behavioural patterns of the audited party may lead the auditor to evaluate the audit from a different perspective.

In difficult situations, the auditor should remain polite but firm, maintaining self-control and full command of the audit. This training aims to provide insight from the GMP auditor's perspective, help the audited party cope with challenging situations, and offer strategies for overcoming them.

Benefits of attending

Learn effective communication strategies to maintain a positive relationship with auditors, even during tense or difficult moments

effective communication strategies to maintain a positive relationship with auditors, even during tense or difficult moments Gain tools for resolving conflicts in a calm and professional manner, helping to avoid misunderstandings or escalations during GMP audits

tools for resolving conflicts in a calm and professional manner, helping to avoid misunderstandings or escalations during GMP audits Learn how to identify potential compliance risks and address them proactively during an audit, minimising the chance of significant issues

how to identify potential compliance risks and address them proactively during an audit, minimising the chance of significant issues Improve your ability to build trust and rapport with auditors, leading to better working relationships and smoother audit outcomes

your ability to build trust and rapport with auditors, leading to better working relationships and smoother audit outcomes Discuss the legal and regulatory frameworks surrounding GMP audits, so you're better prepared to respond effectively and stay compliant

the legal and regulatory frameworks surrounding GMP audits, so you're better prepared to respond effectively and stay compliant Consider strategies for turning challenging situations into opportunities for improvement, leading to positive audit results and a more robust quality system

Who Should Attend:

This training would suit those in the following professional roles:

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

GMP Compliance

GMP Auditors

Auditing

IT

Regulatory Affairs

Engineering

Supply Chain

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

GMP audits and inspections in brief

Why we need to perform GMP audits

Audits vs inspections

How to perform GMP audits

International GMP guidelines for GMP audits

Pre-audit and post-audit difficult situations

What is a difficult situation in the eyes of a GMP Auditor?

List of difficult situations (Problems during planning the audit, executing the audit, interviews, opening & closing meetings, audit reporting, CAPAs)

How to prioritise the selected difficult situations

The GMP auditor's roles and responsibilities in difficult situations

What should be the first reaction to difficult auditees

How to behave

Silence, ice-breaking, reprisal and hostility

Best approaching methods for conflicts

The GMP auditee's roles and responsibilities in difficult situations cont.

What should be the first reaction to difficult auditors

How to behave

Silence, ice-breaking, reprisal and hostility

Best approaching methods for conflicts

Workshop

The possible reactions of the GMP auditor to an unexpected situation encountered during a GMP audit will be defined and solution suggestions will be discussed

Speakers:



Mustafa Edik

Independent GMP Consultant and Auditor



After graduating as a Chemist from university, Mustafa began his 25 year plus career as a Laboratory Supervisor at Bayer, a German Pharmaceutical Company. After 15 years of working as a Quality Assurance Assistant Manager, Laboratory Supervisor, Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems, and GMP Lead Auditor, he decided to continue his career as a Consultant. He has served the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEA) as Principal GMP Auditor and Consultant for 6 years. TAEA was audited by the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Health and granted GMP Certificate for 5 Radiopharmaceuticals. This success has won great acclaim from all health authorities and industry.



He has prepared and presented various training courses and workshops to more than 8000 individuals from 150 International and local Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Cosmetics companies on GMP, GDP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems. He has taken part in several International Pharmaceutical Facility Establishment projects as GMP Consultant and has also set up various Quality Management Systems for Local Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies.



While he was the Vice President of Quality and Technical Operations at a Quality Academia Training and Consultancy firm, he acquired and converted it into a 100 % Turkish Company. As the only IRCA Certificated Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems and GMP Lead Auditor in Turkey, he currently conducts API, Excipient, Packaging Materials Suppliers and Manufacturers, Third Party Logistics Service Providers, Sterile and Non-Sterile Manufacturing Facilities Audits according to FDA, EMA, PIC /S, TMMDA, MHRA, TGA Health Canada, and WHO regulations and guidelines.



He finished his second university degree in Biopharmaceutical Sciences BSc (Hons) at Atlantic Technological University - Ireland. He is the author of chapter 6 of the book published by PDA named "Good Distribution Practices" and he is preparing his latest book on 'GMP Audits' which will be published by Taylor & Francis in 2023.







For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88wo3j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.