Demystifying European Post-Marketing Pharmacovigilance Training Course: Understand Key Post-Market Activities and the Latest Updates to EU Legislation for Senior Managers (Nov 3rd - Nov 7th, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demystifying European Post-Marketing Pharmacovigilance Training Course (Nov 3rd - Nov 7th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides a comprehensive overview for senior managers of the key post-market pharmacovigilance activities required to further understand the 2012 EU legislation that has undergone over 20 updates in the last 10 years.

The course intends to show how the safety of products is managed at the regulatory authority level, the interactions with regulatory bodies and pharma, and the internal pharma processes in managing the safety of the company products. From receiving safety cases and information to signal analysis and safety communication, all of this is viewed from a practical point of view for compliance and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) deliberations and the UK Brexit implications will be discussed.

Who Should Attend:

This course is intended for senior management professionals from European and US pharmaceutical companies, who need to understand EU Pharmacovigilance. It will be particularly beneficial for those working in allied technical areas (regulatory, clinical, QA, and auditing) who require an overview of key pharmacovigilance activities and also need to understand the many complexities of EU pharmacovigilance, including the UK Brexit implications.

All of these activities are discussed in relation to Quality Management Systems (QMS), audits and inspections.

Benefits of attending

Explore how the safety of products is managed at the regulatory authority level, the interactions with regulatory bodies and pharma

how the safety of products is managed at the regulatory authority level, the interactions with regulatory bodies and pharma Learn the internal pharma processes in managing the safety of the company products from receiving safety cases/information, all the way through to signal analysis and safety communication

the internal pharma processes in managing the safety of the company products from receiving safety cases/information, all the way through to signal analysis and safety communication Discuss The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) deliberations and Brexit implications

Certifications:

CPD: 18 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

An introduction to the new PV structure

The new modules

The interaction of the modules

The EU modules and ICH

Quality Management Systems (QMS)

Quality control, quality assurance, and quality management

Quality management of PV systems

The QP PV and quality management

Quality & training

QA & quality management & internal audits

The pharmacovigilance systems master file (PSMF)

The content of the PV master file

Licence submissions and the PV master file

The QP PV and the PV master file

Control/management of the PV master file

The PSMF/annexes and regulatory inspections

Day 2

Pharmacovigilance audits

The purpose of company audits

Audit scheduling and risk assessments

Audit outputs and findings

Audit findings and their corrections - root cause analysis, corrective action plans, completion and re-audits/scheduling

Adverse reaction reporting - part 1

Definitions

Special situations

IMEs and DMEs

Triage - seriousness

Expectedness and causality

Expedited reporting (including country specific v EMA)

Adverse reaction reporting - part 2

Electronic ADR reporting local & international

Follow up of cases

ICH E2D - post marketing safety

Literature ADR reporting

Case closure

Day 3

PBRERs

ICH E2F & ICH E2C (R2) - DSURs & PSURs/PBRERs

Objectives of the PSURs

Risk benefit analyses in PSURs

The format of the PSUR

Mapping signals and risks to the PSUR

Post-authorisation safety studies (PASS)

The need for PASS

The design of the PASS

Results from the PASS & RMPs

Post-authorisation efficacy studies

Additional monitoring

The purpose of additional monitoring for products

What needs to be done?

Mandatory & optional aspects of additional monitoring

The role of the MAH in additional monitoring

Day 4

Urgent safety restrictions and safety communications

Safety communications to the regulatory authorities

Process for urgent safety restrictions

What safety communication and where

Approval and monitoring of safety communications

The EU QP PV and Local (National) QP PVs

The roles and responsibilities of the EU QP PV

Knowledge of the EU QP PV

The EU QP PV and regulatory inspections

The EU QP PV & local (QP PVs/responsible person)

Brexit - The UK QP PV

Pharmacovigilance inspections

The purpose of the inspection

Types of inspection

Inspection findings

Re-inspections

Day 5

Risk management plans (RMPs)

ICH E2E - pharmacovigilance planning

The RMP purpose in Europe

The RMP format - generic products v innovator

Updating the RMP

RMPs & REMs

Risk minimisation (RM) measures and tools

Risk minimisation measures

Educational Tools

Controlled access programmes

Other RM techniques

Signals and their management

What is a signal?

Signal scheduling

Signal validation

Signal analysis and prioritisation

Signal assessment

EVDAS and signalling

Actions to be taken

Speakers:



Graeme Ladds

Director

PharSafer Associates Ltd.



Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 30 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, he went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals. He then set up his consultancy and specialist CRO company, PharSafer Associates Ltd, where he has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkw17z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.