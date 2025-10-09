2 Day Virtual Pre-Filled Syringes Training Course: Gain a Practical Overview of the Complete Processing Journey from Component Selection to Quality Control (ONLINE EVENT: Nov 5th - Nov 6th, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Practical Overview of Pre-Filled Syringes Training Course (Nov 5th - Nov 6th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course offers a comprehensive introduction to the world of pre-filled syringes (PFS), designed specifically for those who are new to the field or looking to refresh their understanding of the fundamentals. Participants will gain a clear overview of the entire processing journey, from component selection and design considerations through filling, assembly, and quality control.

What sets this program apart is the independence of its expert speakers, who provide practical, vendor-neutral insights based on real-world experience across different parts of the industry. Their diverse perspectives help ensure a balanced view of current practices and future directions, free from commercial bias.

In addition to structured presentations, delegates will benefit from interactive workshops designed to encourage discussion, questions, and peer-to-peer exchange. This creates a unique opportunity not only to learn the essentials of pre-filled syringe processing, but also to explore the latest developments and challenges shaping the field today.

Benefits of attending

Understand the full journey of pre-filled syringe processing, from design to quality control

Discover key design choices and practical solutions to common challenges

Explore vendor-neutral, real-world insights from independent experts

Engage in interactive workshops that spark discussion and peer learning

Stay ahead with the latest trends, innovations, and industry developments

Who Should Attend:

Pharma start-ups and small to mid-sized pharma companies

Contract research organisations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs)

Machine and equipment suppliers

Hospital dispensaries

Professionals new to pre-filled syringes (PFS) or looking to refresh their knowledge in a relaxed, open setting

Experts involved in device programmes, product development, life cycle management, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, or combination products

Drug delivery specialists

Business development and product development managers

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Syringe manufacture from components to the final product - an overview

Elements of pre-filled syringes

Process options

Component preparation: the basics

Siliconisation: a closer look

Filling and stoppering in a nutshell (with videos)

PFS filling & closing machines - available options

Lab scale to high-speed

Typical processes therein

Decision matrix & supplier assessment criteria

PFS filling & closing machines - a closer look

A typical filling line from start to end - an overview

Introduction of components - Infeed

Filling and closing in real life (with videos)

Pumps - 'fit for purpose'/stoppering options

Getting the filled units out - Outfeed

Terminal sterilisation of pre-filled syringes

Why?

How it is done?

Points to consider

Validation

Visual inspection of pre-filled syringes

Defects and their detection

Inspection methods

Assessing batch and sorting quality

Specific aspects of pre-filled syringes

Visual inspection in the quality life-cycle

Setting up a manual visual inspection

Secondary packaging machines for PFS: an introduction

What is secondary packaging?

Walk through a typical facility 2 packaging line (example/video)

Trends in secondary packaging

PFS handling special: glass-to-glass contact

Trends in PFS: drug delivery

Market dynamics

Innovation in PFS

Drug development trends

Manufacturing technology trends

Day 2

PFS: from the early days to the latest developments

Evolution of systems

Evolution of components

Evolution of application and application systems

Device assembling and control processes for autoinjectors

Target product process

Impact primary packaging material

Assembling steps

Inline controls

Function/release tests

Final packaging

Regulatory requirements for pre-filled syringes

ISO design compliance

New MDR - what about it?

US requirements for combination products

A primer on system selection

Points to consider

Available options

Workshop: for 3 product profiles

Identify the optimal components (primary and accessories)

Identify the optimal target fill volume

Identify the optimal processes (siliconisation and filling)

What comes back - typical technical complaints

Some statistics

PFS complaints 'decoded'

Issues when dealing with PFS-related complaints

Some examples and typical investigation routes

PFS state-of-the-union address and event summary

Review of the market for PFS

Review of PFS Processing

Future trends in PFS

Speakers:



Andreas Rothmund

Qualified Person

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung



Dr. Andreas Rothmund is Qualified Person at Vetter Pharma-Fertigung in Ravensburg, Germany, an independent contract manufacturer specialised in the aseptic production of pre-filled application systems. He started his industrial career in 1985 as a lab manager. After two years he took over production responsibility for a German company specialised in eye drops and eye ointments, a position he held for nearly eight years. He joined Vetter in 1994, where he has held several positions, including Head of Production for one of Vetter's aseptic production units. He holds a degree in organic chemistry from the University of Constance, Germany.



Susanne Hall

Vetter Pharma



Susanne Hall began her career in 1990 at Dr. Karl Thomae (today known as Böhringer Ingelheim) in Biberach as Head of Packaging Technology. In 1993, she joined Vetter's Research and Development department as Head of Packaging Material Incoming Control and in 2008 was named Team Leader of Secondary Packaging.



Since 2019, she has been the Director of Secondary Packaging and AVI Projects. In this position, Susanne leads three teams that ensure the implementation of customer products from development to commercial into production. For secondary packaging this includes device assembly, labeling and final packaging as well as implementing tests for a controlled safe process and the meeting of customer expectations. She is also responsible for the transfer of products from manual visual inspection to fully automated inspection lines.



Susanne has adiploma in engineering from the College of Engineering where she focused on specialized precision engineering.



Dale Charlton

Director of Business Development

Optima Group pharma



Dale has spent a life long career in Life Sciences & Biotechnology spanning over 28 years covering work in both the academic and industrial sectors. Following his first degree in Biological Sciences and spells at Porton Down & Pittman Moore vaccines (Formerly Glaxo Animal Health) developing vaccines/adjuvant systems, Dale settled back into the biotech industry proper developing therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies at Celltech in Slough UK.



Dale successfully undertook a PhD at Pfizer Drug Discovery Sandwich, Kent UK & the University of Nottingham on peptide drug candidates before moving out of academia and into the supply industry in the field of robotics and automation for the biopharmaceutical industry. Dale progressed from Product Specialist to Managing Director of an independent Life Science company until moving to his role as Director of Business Development for the Optima Group pharma, Germany and more recently to ATS Sortimat.



He has a number of scientific publications to his name and has written a number of articles for journals and magazines and regularly gives presentations at numerous international conferences in the field of Fill/Finish.



