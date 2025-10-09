2 Day Virtual Pre-Filled Syringes Training Course: Gain a Practical Overview of the Complete Processing Journey from Component Selection to Quality Control (ONLINE EVENT: Nov 5th - Nov 6th, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Practical Overview of Pre-Filled Syringes Training Course (Nov 5th - Nov 6th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course offers a comprehensive introduction to the world of pre-filled syringes (PFS), designed specifically for those who are new to the field or looking to refresh their understanding of the fundamentals. Participants will gain a clear overview of the entire processing journey, from component selection and design considerations through filling, assembly, and quality control.
What sets this program apart is the independence of its expert speakers, who provide practical, vendor-neutral insights based on real-world experience across different parts of the industry. Their diverse perspectives help ensure a balanced view of current practices and future directions, free from commercial bias.
In addition to structured presentations, delegates will benefit from interactive workshops designed to encourage discussion, questions, and peer-to-peer exchange. This creates a unique opportunity not only to learn the essentials of pre-filled syringe processing, but also to explore the latest developments and challenges shaping the field today.
Benefits of attending
- Understand the full journey of pre-filled syringe processing, from design to quality control
- Discover key design choices and practical solutions to common challenges
- Explore vendor-neutral, real-world insights from independent experts
- Engage in interactive workshops that spark discussion and peer learning
- Stay ahead with the latest trends, innovations, and industry developments
Who Should Attend:
- Pharma start-ups and small to mid-sized pharma companies
- Contract research organisations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs)
- Machine and equipment suppliers
- Hospital dispensaries
- Professionals new to pre-filled syringes (PFS) or looking to refresh their knowledge in a relaxed, open setting
- Experts involved in device programmes, product development, life cycle management, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, or combination products
- Drug delivery specialists
- Business development and product development managers
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Syringe manufacture from components to the final product - an overview
- Elements of pre-filled syringes
- Process options
- Component preparation: the basics
- Siliconisation: a closer look
- Filling and stoppering in a nutshell (with videos)
PFS filling & closing machines - available options
- Lab scale to high-speed
- Typical processes therein
- Decision matrix & supplier assessment criteria
PFS filling & closing machines - a closer look
- A typical filling line from start to end - an overview
- Introduction of components - Infeed
- Filling and closing in real life (with videos)
- Pumps - 'fit for purpose'/stoppering options
- Getting the filled units out - Outfeed
Terminal sterilisation of pre-filled syringes
- Why?
- How it is done?
- Points to consider
- Validation
Visual inspection of pre-filled syringes
- Defects and their detection
- Inspection methods
- Assessing batch and sorting quality
- Specific aspects of pre-filled syringes
- Visual inspection in the quality life-cycle
- Setting up a manual visual inspection
Secondary packaging machines for PFS: an introduction
- What is secondary packaging?
- Walk through a typical facility 2 packaging line (example/video)
- Trends in secondary packaging
- PFS handling special: glass-to-glass contact
Trends in PFS: drug delivery
- Market dynamics
- Innovation in PFS
- Drug development trends
- Manufacturing technology trends
Day 2
PFS: from the early days to the latest developments
- Evolution of systems
- Evolution of components
- Evolution of application and application systems
Device assembling and control processes for autoinjectors
- Target product process
- Impact primary packaging material
- Assembling steps
- Inline controls
- Function/release tests
- Final packaging
Regulatory requirements for pre-filled syringes
- ISO design compliance
- New MDR - what about it?
- US requirements for combination products
A primer on system selection
- Points to consider
- Available options
Workshop: for 3 product profiles
- Identify the optimal components (primary and accessories)
- Identify the optimal target fill volume
- Identify the optimal processes (siliconisation and filling)
What comes back - typical technical complaints
- Some statistics
- PFS complaints 'decoded'
- Issues when dealing with PFS-related complaints
- Some examples and typical investigation routes
PFS state-of-the-union address and event summary
- Review of the market for PFS
- Review of PFS Processing
- Future trends in PFS
Speakers:
Andreas Rothmund
Qualified Person
Vetter Pharma-Fertigung
Dr. Andreas Rothmund is Qualified Person at Vetter Pharma-Fertigung in Ravensburg, Germany, an independent contract manufacturer specialised in the aseptic production of pre-filled application systems. He started his industrial career in 1985 as a lab manager. After two years he took over production responsibility for a German company specialised in eye drops and eye ointments, a position he held for nearly eight years. He joined Vetter in 1994, where he has held several positions, including Head of Production for one of Vetter's aseptic production units. He holds a degree in organic chemistry from the University of Constance, Germany.
Susanne Hall
Vetter Pharma
Susanne Hall began her career in 1990 at Dr. Karl Thomae (today known as Böhringer Ingelheim) in Biberach as Head of Packaging Technology. In 1993, she joined Vetter's Research and Development department as Head of Packaging Material Incoming Control and in 2008 was named Team Leader of Secondary Packaging.
Since 2019, she has been the Director of Secondary Packaging and AVI Projects. In this position, Susanne leads three teams that ensure the implementation of customer products from development to commercial into production. For secondary packaging this includes device assembly, labeling and final packaging as well as implementing tests for a controlled safe process and the meeting of customer expectations. She is also responsible for the transfer of products from manual visual inspection to fully automated inspection lines.
Susanne has adiploma in engineering from the College of Engineering where she focused on specialized precision engineering.
Dale Charlton
Director of Business Development
Optima Group pharma
Dale has spent a life long career in Life Sciences & Biotechnology spanning over 28 years covering work in both the academic and industrial sectors. Following his first degree in Biological Sciences and spells at Porton Down & Pittman Moore vaccines (Formerly Glaxo Animal Health) developing vaccines/adjuvant systems, Dale settled back into the biotech industry proper developing therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies at Celltech in Slough UK.
Dale successfully undertook a PhD at Pfizer Drug Discovery Sandwich, Kent UK & the University of Nottingham on peptide drug candidates before moving out of academia and into the supply industry in the field of robotics and automation for the biopharmaceutical industry. Dale progressed from Product Specialist to Managing Director of an independent Life Science company until moving to his role as Director of Business Development for the Optima Group pharma, Germany and more recently to ATS Sortimat.
He has a number of scientific publications to his name and has written a number of articles for journals and magazines and regularly gives presentations at numerous international conferences in the field of Fill/Finish.
