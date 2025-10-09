Dr. Mark Hyman joins ADvantage Therapeutics Advisory Board to further advance Klotho-Based Longevity Programs at Klothea Bio

MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADvantage Therapeutics, Inc. (“ADvantage” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related conditions, today announced the appointment of Mark Hyman, MD as a Scientific and Medical Advisor with a primary focus on advancing the Company’s Klotho program through its wholly owned subsidiary, Klothea Bio, Inc. where he will serve on its Scientific Advisory Board. Klothea Bio is developing next-generation Klotho therapeutics and is preparing for its Phase 1B clinical trial, including measurements of the impact of Klotho on the regulation of metabolism.

Dr. Hyman is a globally recognized longevity physician, educator, and New York Times bestselling author whose career bridges clinical medicine and the biology of aging. He currently serves as Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Function Health, Founder of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, Chairman of Food Fix Campaign, Founder and Director of The UltraWellness Center, and Board President for Clinical Affairs at the Institute for Functional Medicine. Additional background on Dr. Hyman can be found at drhyman.com.

“I am particularly excited about the pioneering work being done on Klotho at Klothea Bio,” said Dr. Mark Hyman. “The Klotho protein represents one of the most compelling frontiers in the science of aging, and Klothea Bio is leading the way by translating it into therapies that can extend and improve human health span. I look forward to supporting them in advancing this breakthrough science toward meaningful clinical impact.”

Jeffrey B. Madden, Chief Executive Officer of ADvantage Therapeutics and Executive Chair of Klothea Bio, commented: “Welcoming Dr. Mark Hyman to our team is an exceptional moment for our company. He is a world-renowned longevity physician, educator, and innovator whose influence extends across medicine, research, and public health. His insights into aging biology and patient-centered care will be invaluable as we advance into Phase 1B for our Klotho therapeutic.”

ADvantage is currently preparing for a Phase 2B clinical trial of its lead candidate, AD04™, in Europe and the United Kingdom, where the program has received fast track status under the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). The Company also recently announced an NIH grant in support of IND enabling research on AD04™.

About Advantage Therapeutics Inc.

Advantage Therapeutics, Inc. is at the forefront of developing next-generation therapies aimed at modifying the course of Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related conditions. The company is committed to addressing the unmet medical needs of patients through cutting-edge science and innovative treatment approaches, which it believes will have a significant impact on health span and longevity.

ADvantage is preparing for a Phase 2B clinical trial of its lead candidate, AD04™, in Europe and the United Kingdom, where the program has received support under the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). AD04™ is a subcutaneous injectable therapy which may function as an immunomodulator, stimulating and regulating the immune system to reduce AD pathology, rather than limiting therapy to attack the misfolded proteins, beta amyloid, and tau.

About Klothea Bio Inc.

Klothea is a subsidiary of Advantage Therapeutics dedicated to advancing its Klotho therapeutic candidates to the clinic. Klotho is a protein recognized for its significant anti-aging properties. Expressed in various cells, particularly in the kidneys and brain, Klotho acts as a circulating hormone with numerous health benefits, including neuroprotection, antioxidative effects, and tumor suppression. Declining Klotho levels with age are strongly associated with age-related disorders such as cognitive decline, chronic kidney disease, and cancer. Klothea Bio is pioneering a novel proprietary approach to enhance the body’s own Klotho production, potentially enabling sustained therapeutic expression that could revolutionize anti-aging therapies.

About ADvantage Therapeutics GmbH

ADvantage Therapeutics GmbH, founded in 2021, is the Vienna BioCenter-based subsidiary of ADvantage Therapeutics, Inc., where the Company conducts early preclinical research and drug development.

