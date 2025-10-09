Wabash Redefines Trailer Accessibility with Trailers as a Service

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, today announced new Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠ category offerings, designed to transform how trailer capacity is sourced, managed and deployed across North America.

The TaaS portfolio introduces two flagship solutions, TaaS Pools and TaaS Plus, each designed to solve distinct challenges facing shippers, 3PLs and carriers. Together, these offerings deliver the flexibility, scalability, and visibility needed in today’s supply chain without the long-term cost and risk of trailer ownership.



TaaS Pools provides shippers with a universal, service-provider–agnostic trailer pool that replaces the complexity of managing fragmented pools across different partners. Instead of sourcing and maintaining separate pockets of capacity, shippers gain access to a nationwide pool of trailers positioned to support their operations. The program reduces dwell, improves dock efficiency, and ensures predictable, consistent trailer availability. Every trailer in the pool is supported by Wabash FleetCare for maintenance and compliance, giving customers confidence that equipment is always road-ready.



TaaS Plus is designed for 3PLs and brokers that want to operate more like asset carriers without the capital requirements of owning equipment. The program includes three service tiers, allowing customers to choose the level of support and coverage that best fits their network — from trailer capacity access to full-service programs with compliance, maintenance and operational support. This tiered structure lets providers scale up or down as demand shifts, giving them flexibility while keeping costs predictable.



Both offerings are powered by TrailerHawk.ai, Wabash’s platform that combines advanced technology, operational expertise and cargo assurance to manage trailer replenishment, staging, repositioning and utilization. Wabash announced the acquisition of TrailerHawk.ai earlier this year and is incorporating the technology into its TaaS offering to provide enhanced visibility and analytics to customers.



“Our mission has always been to enable logistics providers to grow with flexible, scalable trailer solutions,” said Mike Pettit, chief growth officer at Wabash. “With TaaS Pools and TaaS Plus, we are taking another step forward in helping shippers, carriers and 3PLs overcome today’s supply chain challenges with confidence.”



“Our customers think about trailers the same way they think about other procurement choices — with a focus on cost, assurance and flexibility. As a trailering company, we’re meeting that need with TaaS, giving them the same control without asset ownership,” said Brett Suma, managing director at Wabash. “By combining our equipment, FleetCare service network, and TrailerHawk.ai assurance technology, we’re making trailer access more efficient and more predictable across the supply chain.”



By uniting physical assets, nationwide support and digital intelligence, Wabash is setting a new standard for trailer utilization and procurement. The TaaS portfolio reflects the company’s commitment to building scalable solutions that reduce waste, improve efficiency and strengthen supply chain resilience.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.

