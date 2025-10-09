Global and China Automotive Power Management ICs and Signal Chain Chips Industry Research Report 2025 Featuring 12 Chinese and 3 International Automotive Analog Chip Vendors

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Power Management ICs and Signal Chain Chips Industry Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Power Supply Strategy for Central Computing Platforms: High-Performance SoCs Adopt Multi-Phase Controllers + DrMOS, Combined with Large PMICs + Small PMICs

A System-on-Chip (SoC) integrates computing, storage, communication, and sensor interfaces into a single chip. Taking an intelligent driving SoC as an example, it usually integrates components such as a CPU, GPU, NPU/BPU, DSP/ISP, storage and interface units, and security modules. These SoCs can process large amounts of data and perform complex calculations that enable vehicles to make real-time decisions. Therefore, advanced power management solutions are required, especially for core voltage rails.

With the rapid development of Zonal control + central computing architecture and AI, higher requirements are put forward for the computing power and performance of SoCs. SoCs need a large amount of parallel computing capabilities, higher clock frequencies, and faster dynamic response speeds. Higher computing power and performance mean greater heat generation, higher power consumption, and larger currents. At the same time, with the improvement of GPU performance, its requirements for power supply stability are also higher. Therefore, high-performance SoCs need more sophisticated power management solutions to achieve better conversion efficiency, dynamic load adaptation capabilities, more refined power distribution and control strategies, and also reduce heat generation to a certain extent.

In the SoC, current requirement of a single GPU module is close to 100A, and the currents of several other circuits are also close to 50A. In order to supply power to the power-hungry NPU, GPU, and CPU cores in the SoC, the high-power core rails of the SoC usually adopt a power distribution scheme of multi-phase controllers + DrMOS to support the high-computing-power requirements of the SoC.

Taking MPS's SoC power supply solution for central computing platforms as an example, For central computing platforms, MPS has launched the MPSafe central computing unit power solution suitable for high-performance SoCs. The solution of MPQ2967-AEC1 (multi-phase controller) + MPQ86960 (DrMOS) is specially designed for the core power supply of high-computing-power and high-current main chips. This solution can achieve higher power density and efficiency, and realize a timing controller and monitoring that comply with the ISO 26262 ASIL functional safety standard.

The power management of central computing platform is extremely complex. In addition to the power supply for the SoC, devices such as MCUs, LPDDR, Flash, Ethernet switches, and SerDes also need power supply. Generally speaking, in addition to battery protection devices, primary power supplies, and ""multi-phase controllers + DrMOS"", the power supply of the entire central computing platform will also use large PMICs + small PMICs as supplements to ensure the stable transition of the system, automatic power-on and power-off, and help integrate functional safety. PMICs are very closely coupled with SoCs. Generally, manufacturers of SoCs and MCUs will design their own matching PMICs, and at most, an external ASIL-D power supply will be used as a "gatekeeper" for functional safety.

Taking NXP's central computing platform solution as an example: If the S32N series of processors is adopted, it can be combined with NXP's own PMIC power management chips PF53 and FS04. FS04 is a high-voltage ASIL-D PMIC for S32N processors, integrating 1 HV BUCK, 5 LV BUCKs, and 1 LDO. The FS04 PMIC improves accuracy through an analog-to-digital converter and complies with the ASIL D safety standard. The PF53 POL regulator supplies power to the S32N core, providing high-power support while optimizing material costs.

Power Supply Strategy for Zonal Controllers: PMICs/SBCs Will Replace Some LDOs and DC/DCs, and Leading Enterprises Launch One-Stop Solutions

PCB board of a Zone Control Unit (ZCU) is mainly composed of a main control MCU, a power management unit, a communication circuit, an interface circuit, etc. Among them, the power management unit includes chips such as DC/DC, LDO, PMIC, and SBC, which supply power to devices such as MCUs and CAN/LIN/Ethernet transceivers. In the interface circuit, the ZCU drives the electronic loads of the vehicle body through high/low-side driver chips, electronic fuses, motor driver chips, gate driver chips, and discrete MOSFETs.

The power supply for main control MCU of ZCU is relatively complex. The core, digital peripherals, and ADC all need independent power supplies, and the required voltages are 1.25V, 3.3V, 5V, etc. In addition, ZCUs basically integrate gateway functions, so they also need to supply power to Ethernet switches and PHYs, usually 3.3V with a current of 2-3A, and 0.9V and 1.1V with a current of less than 1A. Because the ZCU includes motor control for seats and doors, and the sensors of such motors are generally not on the ZCU main board, a tracker LDO is required to follow the power supply of the MCU to obtain sensor data more accurately.

In line with the changes in zonal control architecture, power supply demand of MCUs in scattered small ECUs through LDOs may be integrated into PMICs for zonal controller power supply. LDOs will be integrated with DC/DCs into PMICs to provide system-level power solutions for ZCUs. At present, most of the power supply solutions for ZCUs use PMICs or SBCs, and a small part use DC/DCs and LDOs.

Taking Infineon's zonal controller solution as an example: For zonal controllers, Infineon can provide one-stop solutions including the OPTIREGT product series, supplementary NOR Flash solutions, microcontroller solutions, PROFETT intelligent power switches, MOSFETs, and corresponding gate drivers.

In addition to power supply, SBCs also integrate other functions such as CAN/LIN transceivers, watchdog timers, LIMP HOME, and high-side drivers. In some designs, to simplify system design and reduce PCB area, DC/DC, LDO, Tracking LDO, watchdog, voltage monitoring, communication, and diagnostic functions are integrated into a single chip, facilitating functional redundancy and reducing PCB size.

Taking Novosense Microelectronics as an example, to meet the integrated needs of intelligent control modules in the next-generation automotive electronic architecture for power supply, communication, and driving functions, in July 2025, Novosense Microelectronics launched the new NSR926X series of automotive-grade SBC system basis chips. Adopting an all-in-one platform-level design, it integrates three low-dropout regulators (LDOs), four high-side drivers (HSS), a LIN transceiver, and a high-speed CAN transceiver with Partial Networking (PN) function.

Steer-by-Wire Systems: Transition from 12V to 48V Power Supply, and Development towards Full-Link Solutions for Sensing, Communication, Driving, and Control

Since steer-by-wire systems eliminate the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the steering wheels and rely entirely on electronic signals and electric drives to perform steering operations, they not only need to drive high-torque steering motors (six-phase dual-motor redundancy design) but also support high-power consumption components such as road feel simulation motors, sensors, and controllers, and must meet the ASIL-D functional safety level. Therefore, the requirements of steer-by-wire systems for power management chips and driver chips are much higher than those of traditional steering systems.

In a steer-by-wire system, the power supply system is responsible for supplying power to two redundant six-phase steering motors, two redundant torque feedback motors, the electronic control unit in the system, and other vehicle electrical appliances, so the power supply bears a huge load. If the 12V power supply is still used, a larger current is required to obtain greater power, and excessive current will have an adverse impact on the overall stability of the system. Therefore, the power supply voltage of the steer-by-wire system can be increased, and a 48V power supply can be used to solve this problem. Compared with the 12V system, the 48V system can make the redundant actuators of high-peak load devices such as steer-by-wire systems lighter and more cost-effective.

Taking ON Semiconductor's steer-by-wire system solution as an example: For 48V steer-by-wire systems, ON Semiconductor has built a full-link technology from sensing and communication to driving and control, covering various products such as sensors, power supplies, signal chains, and isolation protection.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Automotive Analog Chips and Vehicle Power Distribution Architecture

Classification and Market of Automotive PMICs and Signal Chain Chips

Analog Chips: Working Principles

Functional Classification of Analog Chips: Signal Chain Chips, Power Management Chips

Applications of Analog Chips in Automotive Electronics

Power Management Chips: Definition

Power Management Chips: Product Classification

Signal Chain Chips: Definition and Product Classification

Overview of Vehicle Chip Types, Processes, and Per-Vehicle Usage

Global Analog Chip Market Size

Chinese Analog Chip Market Size

Chinese Analog Chip Market: Localization Substitution Process

Chinese Automotive Analog Chip Market Size

2024 Global and Chinese Analog Chip Market Patterns</b>

Vehicle Power Supply Strategies and Evolution Trends

Development Trends of Vehicle Power Distribution Architecture:

Traditional Power Distribution Architecture

Domain Controller Power Distribution Architecture

Zonal Power Distribution Architecture

Two Forms of Low-Voltage Power Distribution for Zonal Controllers

Low-Voltage Power Distribution Solutions for Zonal Controllers

Requirements for Future Intelligent Power Distribution Architecture

2 Application Automotive Analog Chips (by Sub-Scenarios)

Scenario 1: Intelligent Driving

Scenario 2: Intelligent Cockpit

Scenario 3: Body Electronics

Scenario 4: Vehicle Control

Scenario 5: 48V Low-voltage Power Supply

3 Application and Market Automotive Analog Chips (by Product Type)

Power Management Chain: DC-DC Chips

Power Management Chain: LDO Chips

Power Management Chain: Driver Chips

Power Management Chain: Battery Management IC (BMIC)

Battery Management IC (BMIC): Working Principle

Battery Management IC (BMIC): Classification, Main Functions

Signal Chain: Amplifier

Signal Chain: Data Converter

Signal Chain: Clock Chip

4 Domestic Automotive Analog Chip Vendors

Novosense Microelectronics

SGMICRO

Shanghai Belling

LEN Technology

Halo Microelectronics

BYD Semiconductor

YCT Electronics

Silergy

3PEAK

JoulWatt Technology

Awinic

Silicon Content Technology (SCT)

ETA Semiconductor

5 Foreign Automotive Analog Chip Vendors

Texas Instruments (TI)

Infineon

NXP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrkt0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.