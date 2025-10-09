Barrick to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 10

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) will release its third quarter 2025 results before markets open on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET. The management team will host a webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 AM ET followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

Q3 Results release



November 10, 06:00 ET

Live presentation and webcast



November 10, 11:00 ET

Register to attend the webcast

The presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website and a recording of the webcast will be available for replay later in the day.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry — including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines — Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B’ and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX’.

Investor Relations Contact

Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443

cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group

Carole Cable, +44 (0) 7974 982 458

barrick@brunswickgroup.com