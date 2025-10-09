Carbon-Neutral Refrigerant Market Size to Hit USD 12.96 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Regulatory Obligations and Environmental Sustainability Programs | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon-Neutral Refrigerant Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Carbon-Neutral Refrigerant Market size is valued at USD 4.74 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 12.96 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.43% during 2026-2033.”

Surging Demand for Low-GWP and Environmentally Sustainable Refrigerants across HVAC Drive Market Growth

Growing environmental consciousness and the implementation of laws prohibiting high-GWP refrigerants are the primary factors driving the global market for carbon-neutral refrigerants and transportation. The need is driven by the growing use of HFOs, natural refrigerants, and mixes in industrial cooling, HVAC, and refrigeration systems. Deployments are driven by government assistance, business environmental initiatives, and investments in energy-efficient cooling technologies. The global market is still being driven by factors, such as expanding urbanization, advancements in the commercial cold chain, and increased demands to reduce carbon footprints.

The market for innovative technologies with low-GWP refrigerants, blends, and high energy efficiency cooling has a lot of unrealized promise. New growth factors are presented by the growing use in developing economies, such as those in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. The demand for the product has grown due to its usage in cold chain logistics, commercial refrigeration, and eco-friendly HVAC systems. Furthermore, manufacturers and other stakeholders in the worldwide carbon-neutral refrigerant business have a profitable market opportunity owing to the government agencies' supportive actions toward green technology and large firms' investments in research and development for safe and highly efficient refrigerants.

Carbon-Neutral Refrigerant Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.74 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 12.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.43% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), Natural Refrigerants, Blends, and Others)

• By Application (Commercial Refrigeration, Industrial Refrigeration, Residential Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, and Others)

• By End-User (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Retail, and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors/Wholesalers, Online Sales, and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

Natural refrigerants are leading the market with a 37.65% share in 2025E owing to their low GWP and environment-friendly nature, which are increasingly being used in commercial & residential refrigeration systems. Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) are the fastest-growing product segment, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% caused by strict environmental norms and increasing use in next- generation air conditioning systems.

By Application

Residential refrigeration dominates the market with a 34.13% share in 2025E as households looking out to comply with energy efficiency norms by adopting green cooling systems. Air conditioning is the fastest-growing application, registering a CAGR of 9.80%. The segment’s expansion is driven by urbanization, severe weather and government incentives for low-GWP refrigerants are driving expansion in the air conditioning sector.

By End-User

The food & beverage sector leads with a 35.27% share in 2025E as cold storage, refrigeration, and transportation need proper cooling, which would be efficient and environmentally friendly. Pharmaceuticals are the fastest-growing end-user, growing at a CAGR of 11.53% due to the demand for temperature-controlled storage that vaccines and medications require.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales hold the largest share at 44.90% in 2025E as commercial customers and industrial end-users maintain strategic partnerships with the manufacturers. Online sales are the fastest-growing channel, with a CAGR of 10.60% owing to the rising e-commerce penetration and small-sized buyers’ accessibility to co2 refrigerants and growing awareness of environment-friendly alternatives.

Europe Held the Largest Market Share of 39.54% in 2025E; Asia Pacific is Predicted to Expand with a CAGR of 15.26% over 2026-2033

In 2025E, Europe dominated the Carbon-Neutral Refrigerant Market and accounted for 39.54% of revenue share due to the strict EU laws of refrigerants and emissions. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Carbon-Neutral Refrigerant Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 14.15% due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Recent News:

In April 2025 , Honeywell introduced the Honeywell Protonium™ suite, an AI-powered platform designed to enhance the efficiency and scalability of green hydrogen production, aligning with its broader sustainability goals.

, Honeywell introduced the Honeywell Protonium™ suite, an AI-powered platform designed to enhance the efficiency and scalability of green hydrogen production, aligning with its broader sustainability goals. In March 2025, At ISH 2025, Daikin showcased innovations, such as the Daikin Altherma 4 generation and CO₂ VRV systems, emphasizing low-carbon heating and cooling solutions for diverse building types.

