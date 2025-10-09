Lightbridge Completes Loading of Capsules Containing Lightbridge Fuel Material Samples into an Experiment Assembly for Irradiation Testing in the Advanced Test Reactor

RESTON, Va., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), a leader in advanced nuclear fuel technology, today announced the successful completion of the loading of capsules containing Lightbridge Fuel material samples comprised of enriched uranium‑zirconium alloy, recently manufactured at Idaho National Laboratory (INL), into an experiment assembly. The experiment assembly is now ready for insertion into the Advanced Test Reactor (ATR) for irradiation testing which is expected to begin later this year.

Key highlights of this achievement include:

Completion of Loading of Capsules into an Experiment Assembly: Lightbridge and INL teams successfully completed the loading of capsules into an experiment assembly containing enriched uranium‑zirconium alloy samples of Lightbridge fuel material produced at INL's Materials and Fuels Complex.

Lightbridge and INL teams successfully completed the loading of capsules into an experiment assembly containing enriched uranium‑zirconium alloy samples of Lightbridge fuel material produced at INL's Materials and Fuels Complex. Precision Manufacturing & Assembly Process: The enriched uranium-zirconium alloy coupon samples, matching the composition intended for Lightbridge’s future commercial Lightbridge Fuel™ product, were meticulously manufactured and loaded into capsules under stringent quality control and process validation protocols.

The enriched uranium-zirconium alloy coupon samples, matching the composition intended for Lightbridge’s future commercial Lightbridge Fuel™ product, were meticulously manufactured and loaded into capsules under stringent quality control and process validation protocols. Upcoming Irradiation Testing in ATR: The experiment assembly will be placed into a designated core position and subjected to irradiation testing at ATR in accordance with the existing Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between Lightbridge and INL.

The experiment assembly will be placed into a designated core position and subjected to irradiation testing at ATR in accordance with the existing Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between Lightbridge and INL. Supporting Regulatory & Commercialization Efforts: The planned irradiation testing program, combined with post-irradiation examination activities to be outlined in a forthcoming Project Task Statement, will yield critical performance data needed to inform Lightbridge’s planned regulatory licensing activities and advance its commercial deployment efforts.

“We are proud to collaborate with Lightbridge on the assembly of this irradiation experiment,” said Jess Gehin, Associate Laboratory Director for Nuclear Science & Technology at Idaho National Laboratory. “This is an important step in testing and validating the performance of Lightbridge’s advanced fuel in a test reactor environment.”

“We are pleased to complete this final step in preparation of the experiment assembly for irradiation testing,” said Dr. Scott Holcombe, Vice President of Engineering, at Lightbridge. “This is a pivotal milestone for Lightbridge Fuel development. This achievement brings us closer to obtaining the rigorous irradiation testing data required for regulatory approval and eventual commercialization of Lightbridge Fuel.”

Click here to view photos from Idaho National Laboratory of Lightbridge fuel samples being loaded in the capsules.





Loading fuel into rodlet holders





Loading fuel into the inner capsule





Capsules containing Lightbridge Fuel material samples before loading into an experimental assembly.





Members of the Lightbridge and INL teams are observing the capsule loading into an experimental assembly.





One of the capsules is being handed to the operator for loading into an experimental assembly.





Loading of one of the capsules into an experimental assembly in the ATR canal.





Observing the loading of the capsules via the video monitoring system.

About Idaho National Laboratory

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.



Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.



