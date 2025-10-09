Global and China Automotive Radio Frequency System-on-Chip (RF SoC) and Module Research Report 2025 Featuring 15 International and 24 Chinese RF SoC Vendors

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radio Frequency System-on-Chip (RF SoC) and Module Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive RF SoC Research: The Pace of Introducing 'Nerve Endings' such as UWB, NTN Satellite Communication, NearLink, and WIFI into Intelligent Vehicles Quickens

RF SoC (Radio Frequency System-on-Chip) is an integrated circuit that integrates multiple functional modules such as RF front-end, baseband processing, and memory. It provides a single-chip solution for wireless communication of devices.

In the automotive field, RF SoCs are usually integrated into communication modules or various electronic systems to enhance vehicle intelligence and safety. For example, RF components are used to realize V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), V2P (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian), and V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) connections, improving traffic safety and efficiency; RF identification technology is used to facilitate keyless entry and vehicle startup, enhancing user experience; RF sensors are used for tire pressure monitoring, in-vehicle life presence detection, and other information detection, enabling real-time monitoring of vehicle status and internal space.

With the increasing demand for vehicle intelligence and connection, the installation rate of 5G communication further rises. Moreover, multi-dimensional and three-dimensional communications such as in-vehicle communication, cellular communication, and space-ground integrated communication have gradually become rigid demands, and communication domain controllers have become a development trend.

UWB: As Application Scenarios Expand, It Leads Wireless Technologies Such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in Terms of Development Potential.

In automotive, UWB products can be applied to automotive digital keys, in-vehicle life presence detection, gesture recognition, intrusion alarm, automated parking, positioning for collision avoidance, etc. Compared with wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, UWB has higher temporal resolution and greater anti-multipath capability, enabling centimeter-level positioning and fine motion capture in complex environments. When this technology is integrated with edge AI algorithms, it derives a new capability: on-device spatial intelligence realizing real-time judgment of human presence, behavior, and posture directly on terminal devices without sending data to the cloud or server for processing.

Application of UWB in Digital Key Scenario

According to statistics, in 2024, UWB keys for passenger cars in China entered the mass production stage: installed in 1.073 million cars, a year-on-year upsurge of 354.6%; the installation rate was 4.7%, up by 3.6 percentage points compared with the previous year. Based on this calculation, the demand for passenger car UWB chips in China exceeded 5 million pieces in 2024.

Application of UWB in CPD (Child Presence Detection) Scenario

Countries around the world have begun to face CPD (Child Presence Detection) squarely. For example, the European Union has listed CPD technology as one of the standard configurations in 'E-NCAP 2025', requiring all new vehicles in 2025 to pack CPD technology to obtain the highest safety score. The U.S. Hot Cars Act is also expected to be passed in 2025. In China, CPD was included in the evaluation system for the first time in the 2024 C-NCAP.

In 2021, the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) launched the 'C-NCAP Management Regulation', which includes the second-row child safety protection in the new car rating system for the first time. Since July 1, 2024, the 'C-NCAP Management Regulation' (2024 Edition) has been officially implemented, further upgrading the child protection content, e.g., including the CPD function into the bonus items (with a maximum of 2 points). It also requires that the CPD system should be integrated into vehicles and cannot be assembled as an aftermarket auto part, which will stimulate the demand for UWB and other sensors.

Starting from 2025, only CPD solutions using direct sensing technology can obtain E-NCAP scores, so the direct identification method is undoubtedly the focus of the future market. Wherein, cameras are not suitable for the latest CPD requirements due to privacy and light occlusion issues. Currently 60GHz radar and UWB are relatively reliable CPD solutions, and the ultrasonic solution is unfit for CPD applications due to low resolution and susceptibility to interference.

Application of UWB in Parking Assist and AVP (Automated Valet Parking) Scenario, Expected to Replace Ultrasonic Radar or Visual Fusion Parking Solutions

In November 2024, Chengdu KNOWNO Technology Co., Ltd. released the world's first production-ready parking assist solution based on UWB radar. This solution is developed based on an automotive-grade UWB chip of Unisoc UIW7710 and its grouped chip UIW7705. Installation of 4 UWB radar sensors in vehicles can replace ultrasonic radars to enable such functions as UPA and APA, and offers benefits such as accurate height measurement, smaller blind spots, and higher detection success rate at 0-10 km/h.

Wi-Fi 7: Reliable Links, High Network Capacity, and Higher Connection Stability

Wi-Fi 7 can transmit data simultaneously on the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequency bands, thereby achieving faster Wi-Fi speed, lower latency, and higher connection stability. If the device supports the highest specifications, Wi-Fi 7 can provide a peak speed of more than 40 Gbps, 4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. In terms of automotive applications, Wi-Fi 7 supports real-time update on HD maps, uninterrupted connection when encountering interference, smooth operation of in-vehicle infotainment system, and efficient data transmission with surrounding buildings.

The next-generation Wi-Fi 8 is also being developed. Its design goal is to provide a stable, low-latency, and nearly lossless connection experience even in highly congested, interference-prone, and highly mobile environments. According to Qualcomm, based on the IEEE 802.11bn standard being developed, Wi-Fi 8 takes 'Ultra-High Reliability (UHR)' as the framework and has been optimized in terms of throughput, delay distribution, and packet loss in complex signal environments.

5G NTN: Expand the Coverage and Reliability of In-Vehicle Communication

In-vehicle satellite communication is similar to mobile phone satellite communication, that is, satellites are used as communication base stations to enable intelligent connected vehicles to establish direct communication network connections with satellites, without the need for forwarding via ground base stations and satellite earth stations. In the automotive field, in-vehicle satellite communication can enable functions such as location monitoring, vehicle alarm, emergency rescue call, and social contact and entertainment.

In-vehicle satellite communication has also been officially integrated into the 5G ecosystem. 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) is a globally covered communication system formed by integrating non-terrestrial devices such as satellite constellations covering Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Orbit (GEO), and High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with terrestrial 5G networks. It solves the connection problem in areas (e.g., oceans, deserts, and remote mountainous areas) that cannot be covered by traditional ground base stations, with the goal of increasing the global network coverage from less than 40% on land to all areas.

Currently, 5G NTN includes two technical routes: NR-NTN (New Radio-Non-Terrestrial Network, 5G smart terminal access for non-terrestrial networks) and IoT-NTN (Internet of Things-Non-Terrestrial Network, IoT terminal access for non-terrestrial networks). The IoT technology of 5G NTN is to a certain extent based on Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology, and is optimized for the characteristics of satellite communication such as long distance, high latency, and high path loss. NR can provide high-speed data transmission services, supporting users to enjoy high-traffic and high-bandwidth applications such as high-definition video streaming, Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) on mobile devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Automotive RF SoC

Definition and Classification of Automotive RF SoC

Definition of RF SoC

RF SoC Belongs to Automotive Wireless Communication Chips

Architectural Design of RF SoC

Types of Wireless Communication Technologies for RF SoC

Automotive Application Scenarios of RF SoC

Automotive RF SoC Industry Chain: Advanced Packaging Technologies

Competitive Pattern of Automotive RF SoC

Major Automotive RF SoC Vendors

Summary of Global and Chinese RF SoC Vendors and Cooperation Dynamics

Automotive RF SoC Market Size

Automotive RF SoC Market Size, 2022-2030E

Major Foreign RF SoC Vendors

Qualcomm

Samsung

Renesas Electronics

Infineon

Synaptics

NXP

TI

MediaTek

Qorvo

Broadcom

STMicroelectronics

Nordic Semiconductor

Autotalks

u-blox

Silicon Labs

Major Chinese RF SoC Vendors

Huawei HiSilicon

Calterah

Unisoc

Optek

Allystar

BYNAV

Unicore

ComNav

Kisilicon

Morningcore

Geespace

HWA Create

Sanechips

ASR Microelectronics

Sylincom

Triductor

Telink Semiconductor

Ingchips

Fudan Microelectronics

Runchip

Ultraception

Newradiotech

Chixin Semiconductor

MKSEMi

Chipsbank

