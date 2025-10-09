Bombardier Delivers First Challenger 3500 Aircraft to AB Jets, Launching a Bold New Chapter for the Private Charter Company

Bombardier Challenger 3500 is set to transform AB Jets’ fleet, providing customers with industry-defining benefits of the leader in the super mid-size class

New aircraft is the first of three Challenger 3500 jets, perfectly complements AB Jets’ existing fleet of nine Learjet 60 aircraft, offering customers even more charter options

Leveraging the latest in design and technology, the Challenger 3500 cabin provides an elevated travel experience, optimizing productivity in a refined cabin environment





MONTRÉAL, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that long-time charter operator AB Jets has taken delivery of its first Challenger 3500 aircraft, supplementing its current fleet of nine Learjet 60 aircraft by providing customers with brand new aircraft experience. The addition of the new Bombardier Challenger 3500 marks the first of three super mid-size business jets that AB Jets will add to its fleet, enhancing customer options for the Argus Platinum-rated full-service private charter company.

“This delivery is more than an aircraft handover; it represents the future of AB Jets,” said Andrew Bettis, President of AB Jets. “The Challenger 3500 is our flagship, a jet that elevates our ability to serve clients with more comfort, extended range, and the same uncompromising focus on safety and reliability that defines our culture. We’re proud to bring this aircraft home and begin the next chapter of our story.”

“Bombardier has delivered an aircraft of absolute perfection,” said David Turner, Co-Owner and Director of Operations at AB Jets. “Our role now is to maintain it to the same standard, ensuring that every AB Jets flight in the Challenger 3500 reflects the excellence of the team that built it.”

“This exceptional aircraft will provide AB Jets’ customers with a best-in-class business aviation experience with its uncompromising commitment to superior performance, an elevated cabin experience, the smoothest ride and consistent reliability,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “Adding the new Challenger 3500 to the AB Jets’ existing fleet of Learjet aircraft fleet will provide AB Jets’ customers with countless new charter destination options and an exciting new world of opportunities.”

Leveraging some of the key features of Bombardier’s renowned Global family, the Challenger 3500 offers unparalleled comfort and luxury in the cabin, seamlessly integrating design and technology innovations, including Bombardier’s patented Nuage seat. It’s an ideal fit for the Memphis, TN based charter operator which offers supplemental lift services to brokers, flight departments, and operators. Whether providing support during peak demand periods or as a dependable contingency plan, AB Jets’ reliability record has earned them a place as a trusted partner in the aviation industry.

When it comes to purposeful technology, the Challenger 3500 aircraft leads the way. It introduces several industry-first features within its advanced cabin management system. These include voice-control, unmatched 4K entertainment, first-in-class wireless chargers and a true bring-your-own-device cabin philosophy.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

About AB Jets

AB Jets is a full-service private charter with a floating fleet of aircraft all across the U.S. Headquartered in Memphis, TN; AB Jets has been providing clients exceptional service for over two decades. The AB Jets ATC Call sign, FORTITUDE, recognizes and reinforces their organizational culture. Many AB Jets’ directors and senior leadership have been with the company for over a decade, and its highly engaged team continually succeeds through resilience and persistence. As an Argus Platinum-rated operator, AB Jets’ impeccable safety and reliability record shows their commitment to achieving goals. AB Jets stands ready to fly 24/7/365. To learn more about AB Jets, visit ABjets.com.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com .

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com.

