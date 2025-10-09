Clyx Partners with Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey’s Wondermind to Launch Series of Wellness Events in NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendship-tech app Clyx today announced the official launch of its New York City expansion in partnership with Wondermind , the mental health platform founded by Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez. The collaboration, kicking off October 12, 2025, introduces a three-week series of Sunday wellness gatherings (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.), centered on the themes Reflecting, Releasing, and Resetting.





The partnership brings Wondermind’s science-backed approach to mental health and community together with Clyx’s Friendship Method, co-created with best-selling author Simon Sinek and refined in close collaboration with Wondermind to power Clyx’s AI matchmaking algorithm. Together, the two platforms aim to make it easier for young people in cities to build genuine, lasting relationships in a supportive environment.

"At Wondermind, we believe mental health is only enhanced by the ability to connect outside of our phone screens, and young people today aren't given the tools to easily make that happen. That’s why we're proud to have co-created Clyx’s Friendship Method and worked closely on their matchmaking AI: not to replace digital connection, but to give friendship the chance to flourish in real life", said Wondermind’s co-founder Mandy Teefey.

The Clyx Method: Friendship, Repetition, and Real Life

Launched officially in New York City on September 18, 2025, Clyx is an IRL-first social app that helps people turn fleeting connections into real friendships. Its map-based feed curates everything happening in the city — from run clubs and yoga classes to book swaps, gallery nights, concerts, and farmers markets — while showing you what your friends are already planning to attend.

Clyx uses AI-driven recommendations to suggest events tailored to your personality and interests, and even helps you identify potential “friend matches” at events, so that you’ll always have a like-minded person to connect with. Through gentle nudges and follow-ups, the app builds social momentum, helping one plan naturally lead to the next. Because friendship, like fitness, grows with repetition.

The Programs feature takes this idea further: users can purchase tickets that enroll them in a series of three to four sessions with a consistent group, creating the repeated interactions proven by behavioral science to foster trust and deeper connection.

The launch with Wondermind follows Clyx’s successful soft launch with Simon Sinek, whose “Find Your Why: Friendship Method” program emphasizes repeated, meaningful interactions as the foundation of strong relationships. Coming next, the Wondermind partnership will expand this model with a focus on mental health, reflection, and resilience.

"Clyx and Wondermind share the same belief: real connection is the best kind of care. By combining science-backed mental health tools with our Friendship Method, we’re showing what healthier social tech can look like — tech that doesn’t just connect people, but helps them grow magical friendships", said Alyx van der Vorm.

Why It Matters

At a time when loneliness is rising even as digital feeds grow busier, Clyx flips the script: instead of chasing likes, the app is designed around the building blocks of real friendship—shared time, shared rituals, and easy planning. This launch reinforces Clyx’s mission to scale warmth, not screen time, and to provide an antidote to isolation for young people navigating life in big cities.

The app is especially resonant with 18–30 year olds—new grads, young professionals, and anyone eager to build a circle beyond the office or beyond endless scrolling.

The Program

Beginning October 12, participants will join a series of intimate sessions designed to help them slow down, reset, and reconnect—with themselves and with each other. Each gathering blends mindful movement, journaling, and community moments that make it easier to build trust and recognize familiar faces week after week.

Release – a yoga and connection evening to let go of stress and set intentions.

– a yoga and connection evening to let go of stress and set intentions. Reflect – a city walk that encourages mindful pauses and journaling moments.

– a city walk that encourages mindful pauses and journaling moments. Reset – a crafting night reset at Happy Medium Art Cafe in NYC



By enrolling, guests commit to the full program across October, creating repetition, familiarity, and the foundation for real friendships.

Following the New York program, the series will launch in London on October 19, 2025, bringing the same Reflect, Release, and Reset themes to a new community across the Atlantic.

How to Join

Clyx is available for download now on the App Store and Google Play. Tickets for the Clyx x Wondermind wellness series can be purchased through the app.

About Clyx

Founded by Alyx van der Vorm, an Oxford and Harvard alum and Gen Z entrepreneur passionate about public health, Clyx is a friendship-tech startup helping people build authentic, lasting friendships through shared experiences. Harnessing AI and behavioral science, the app curates events, fosters repetition, and makes in-person connection easier. Since launch, Clyx has helped spark over 350,000 friendships worldwide and recently closed a $14M Series A round to fuel its U.S. expansion and beyond.

About Wondermind

Wondermind is a mental fitness ecosystem co-founded by Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey. It offers inclusive, science-backed tools—podcasts, essays, newsletters, real stories, and wellness resources—to make mental health practices accessible, non-judgmental, and part of everyday life. Wondermind’s mission is to democratize and destigmatize mental health by providing doable, affordable ways to prioritize one’s emotional well-being, wherever you are.

