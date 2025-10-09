China and Global Automotive Seating Innovation Technology Trend Research Report 2025: With Popularization of Comfort Functions, How to Properly 'Stack Functions' for Seating

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seating Innovation Technology Trend Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Seating Research: With Popularization of Comfort Functions, How to Properly 'Stack Functions' for Seating?

This report studies the status quo of seating technologies and functions in aspects such as seating comfort, intelligence, safety, flexibility, lightweight design, and environmental protection, and explores the future technology routes and possible application solutions of automotive seating.

Seating Comfort Demand Upgrades, and Price of Comfort Functions Drops

After consumers take their seats in the cabin, the seat gives consumers the first impression of intelligent cockpit comfort through the first touch, support, and wrapping. Against the backdrop of consumers' increasing emphasis on comfort, the specific demand for comfort varies across different vehicle types, price ranges, brand positioning, and specific consumer groups. For example, by price range, as vehicle price (consumer budget) increases, consumers demand both ever higher long-lasting comfort and operational convenience:

In this report, seating comfort is reflected in seat materials/structure, comfort components (lumbar support, leg rest, footrest, etc.), comfort functions (ventilation, heating, massage), and comfort adjustments (stepless adjustment, linkage adjustment, position adjustment, etc.). Different vehicle models prioritize different comfort configurations:

For vehicle models priced at above RMB300,000 (some low to RMB250,000), zero-gravity seats have become a core configuration in this price range, mainly installed in the second-row boss seat and front passenger seat, as well as the left side of the second row and the driver's seat.

While equipped with zero-gravity seats, the configuration of more than 4-way adjustment function and standard ventilation, massage, and heating functions also meet consumers' demand for comfort to a certain extent:

For vehicle models in the range of RMB200,000-300,000, seats with a big tilt angle (including quasi-zero-gravity seats and excluding real zero-gravity seats) are generally used. They are equipped with multi-way adjustment functions, and are then optionally configured with comfort functions (ventilation, massage and heating) to satisfy consumers' comfort demand.

The comfort configuration of vehicle models below RMB200,000 is relatively limited. However, affected by the downward price movements of comfort components and functions, consumers can still enjoy the 'ventilation, massage, and heating' functions that were originally available on vehicle models above RMB300,000, which improves seating comfort to a certain extent and meets consumers' demand for 'balance between cost performance and comfort'.

In the case of comfort functions such as ventilation, heating, and massage, before 2023, front seats with standard heating, ventilation, and massage functions at the same time could only be found in vehicle models above RMB300,000, with a penetration rate of lower than 1%. Starting from 2024, the penetration not only reached 3.7% in vehicle models in the range of RMB200,000-300,000, but also extended to models below RMB200,000. In the first half of 2025, models with standard heating, ventilation, and massage functions in the range of RMB200,000-300,000 outnumbered that in the range of above RMB300,000, with a penetration rate of 5.5%.

In addition, seats in the entire passenger car market have been a "stack" of multiple functions, especially in flagship models. For example, in the first half of 2025, in the vehicle models in the range of RMB200,000-300,000, the penetration rates of individual front seat heating/leg rest/comfort entry and exit functions were 14.2%, 2.1%, and 8.2%, respectively; the penetration rate of vehicle models integrating the above functions (heating + leg rest + comfort entry and exit, the green part in the figure below) was still 1.6%.

Integrate Cost-Reduction Design into Seating Technology Upgrades

The concept of cost reduction permeates the seating design and process upgrade of OEMs and suppliers. A common technology route is the 'lightweight' approach. It reduces the number of seat components or the usage of materials through structural optimization, material iteration, and process upgrade, while ensuring that the strength and performance is unchanged or even improved to a higher level.

In Yanfeng's case, in the past three years, it has proposed multiple seating technologies adopting integrated structures, including multi-level integrated foam materials, zero-gravity seats with linkage adjustment, and leg rests with highly integrated adjustment mechanisms and shock absorption functions, all aimed at reducing seat costs.

Chinese Suppliers Achieve 'Qualitative Improvement' in Comfort through Technology Upgrade

Leveraging their outstanding advantages in cost control, Chinese suppliers have begun to catch up with foreign peers in the market since 2024.

Throughout 2024 and in the first half of 2025, the market share of Chinese suppliers exceeded 30% in both periods. In the first half of 2025, the top 5 suppliers by sales volume in China's seating market were Yanfeng, Lear, Faurecia, Magna, and Faway Adient. Specifically, among Chinese suppliers, Shuangying, Nobo Automotive, Wiseat Auto Parts, and Jujin Auto Parts also boasted considerable installations.

Technically, through research on the public technologies of different suppliers, their disclosed strategic layout directions, and the functional highlights of production vehicle models, the publisher finds that compared with foreign suppliers that highlight intelligent seating technologies, Chinese suppliers focus more on further improving comfort and the flexible adaptability of seats in multiple scenarios.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Automotive Seating Industry

Overview of Seats

Seating Industry Chain

Seating Market Data

Automotive Seating Market Size

Competitive Pattern of Automotive Seat Suppliers: Top 5 Suppliers Before 2024

Competitive Pattern of Automotive Seat Suppliers: Top 10 Suppliers in H1 2025

Penetration Rate of Seating and Comfort Functions: Front-row Ventilation, Heating and Massage Functions Grew Fastest

Penetration Rate of Seating and Comfort Components

Foreign Automotive Seating Suppliers

Faurecia

Lear

Adient

Profile

Magna

Brose

Hyundai Transys

TACHI-S

Chinese Automotive Seating Suppliers

Yanfeng

Tenchen Controls

Jifeng Auto Parts

Nobo Automotive

Jujin Auto Parts

Shuangying Group

Yanpu Precision Technology

Mingxin New Material

KEIPER

Lile Auto Parts

