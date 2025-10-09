XION Integrates with Fireblocks Infrastructure to Reach 2,400+ Institutions and a Network with $10T in Digital Asset Transactions Secured

New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XION announces a landmark integration with Fireblocks. This monumental partnership connects XION’s walletless, consumer-centric Layer-1 blockchain to the industry-leading digital asset infrastructure trusted by more than 2,400 institutions. It also places XION alongside leading blockchain ecosystems — including Avalanche, Solana, and SUI — integrated with Fireblocks’ infrastructure, which collectively secures over $10 trillion in digital asset transactions.





The integration brings XION’s ecosystem into Fireblocks’ secure custody and settlement platform. This empowers enterprises, financial institutions, and global brands to access blockchain-based services with the compliance and security standards they already trust.

Integration drops barriers to adoption, allowing Fortune 500 companies and large enterprises to scale blockchain programs without introducing new security or regulatory risks, while still obtaining verifiable on-chain proofs of every action.

Blockchains often force enterprises to build their own wallet infrastructure, manage seed phrases, and contend with volatile gas costs. Fireblocks already provides custody, settlement, and compliance at scale, while XION introduces a consumer-first environment where onboarding looks like a standard app.

Unlike most blockchains that remain narrowly focused on DeFi, XION is building for global, everyday use. Through Fireblocks, institutions can now seamlessly launch programs across payments, loyalty, gaming, and tokenization, eliminating the barriers of wallets, seed phrases, and unpredictable gas fees.

“Supporting XION reflects our commitment to enabling secure institutional participation in next-generation blockchain ecosystems,” said Ezra Solomon, Strategy Lead, Blockchain and Staking at Fireblocks. “By integrating with XION’s user-friendly infrastructure, we’re helping institutions access a network designed for real-world adoption.”

“Integrating with Fireblocks is a key development milestone for XION,” said XION Founder Anthony Anzalone. “It brings the scale and credibility of one of the most trusted institutional providers into alignment with our mission to take blockchain to the mass market.”

About XION

XION is the consumer-first Layer-1 blockchain that makes crypto invisible yet indispensable. With walletless onboarding, gasless transactions, and easy account creation, XION removes barriers between users and blockchain technology. From gaming to global brands, XION enables mass adoption by proving what is real, secure, and human.

