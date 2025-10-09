vTv Therapeutics Announces New Appointments to its Scientific Advisory Board

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, today announced the appointment of Alfonso Galderisi, MD, PhD, Mark Evans, MD, Chantal Mathieu, MD, PhD, and Klara Klein, MD, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB, composed of internationally recognized leaders in endocrinology, diabetes research, clinical trial design, and regulatory science, will continue providing strategic guidance on the development of cadisegliatin, which is currently being investigated in Phase 3 clinical trials as an oral adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D).

“We are honored to welcome such a distinguished group of clinicians and scientists to vTv’s Scientific Advisory Board,” said Paul Sekhri, Chairman, President, and CEO of vTv Therapeutics. “Their collective experience in diabetes care, clinical research, and regulatory engagement will be invaluable as we advance cadisegliatin and work to bring meaningful innovation to people living with type 1 diabetes. We also thank those past members of our SAB whose contributions have helped us immeasurably over the past several years.”

The members of the Scientific Advisory Board include:

John Buse, MD, PhD is a Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and former President of the American Diabetes Association. He brings expertise in clinical trial design, diabetes outcomes, and therapeutic guidelines.

Alfonso Galderisi, MD, PhD is a pediatric endocrinologist and physician-scientist (Associate Professor) at Yale University who specializes in the metabolic physiology of preclinical type 1 diabetes.

Mark Evans, MD is a Professor of Diabetic Medicine at the University of Cambridge, U.K. He is renowned for his work on hypoglycemia and contributions to the Hypo-RESOLVE consortium.

Chantal Mathieu, MD, PhD is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Leuven, Belgium and global expert in diabetes care and guidelines (EASD, EUDF).

Alexander (Zan) Fleming, MD is Executive Chairman of Kinexum. At the FDA, Dr. Fleming was responsible for therapeutic review of diabetes and other metabolic and endocrine disorders and is a recognized expert in regulatory strategy.

Klara Klein, MD, PhD is an Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She serves as a Principal Investigator for multiple vTv clinical trials and is an experienced investigator in type 1 diabetes therapeutics.

The SAB will regularly provide input on clinical trial planning, study design, endpoints, regulatory strategy, and the development of the target product profile for cadisegliatin.

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment to insulin for type 1 diabetes (T1D). In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin, acting selectively on the liver, increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin, which supports clinical investigation of improvement in glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage.

Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv's clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

