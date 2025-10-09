Terrata Homes Expands Nashville Market Presence with Hickory Knoll

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the expansion of its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, with the grand opening of Hickory Knoll, an incredible community in Lebanon, Tennessee. From beautifully crafted homes to family-friendly amenities, Hickory Knoll is designed to bring comfort, style and community together in one exceptional neighborhood.

Located in Lebanon, Hickory Knoll offers the tranquility of a suburban retreat with the convenience of being just minutes from Nashville. Homeowners enjoy easy access to major highways, simplifying commutes while remaining close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. From the local boutiques and restaurants in historic downtown Lebanon to the vibrant music, culture, and career opportunities of Nashville, Hickory Knoll residents are connected to it all.

The community offers a wide variety of floor plans, with homes ranging from three to four bedrooms and up to three bathrooms. Buyers can choose from single-story layouts that prioritize convenience and ease of living, or two-story designs that provide extra space. Across every plan, open-concept living areas flow seamlessly into chef-ready kitchens, while private master retreats and flexible spaces like game rooms ensure each home adapts to the way today’s buyers live. With square footage spanning from 1,852 to 2,794, Hickory Knoll delivers options that balance comfort, functionality and luxury.

Every home at Hickory Knoll comes outfitted with a suite of designer upgrades included at no additional cost. Quartz countertops, 42” upper wood cabinetry, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, and full front and back landscaping are standard across every Terrata home in the community. These details, often considered upgrades elsewhere, ensure that Hickory Knoll homeowners enjoy both style and long-term value.

At the heart of the neighborhood will be a future amenity center with a sparkling resort-style pool, a spacious covered patio, and a meeting space for families to relax, unwind, and gather. A dog park and a children’s playground will also create endless opportunities for play and connection. In total, more than $2 million will be invested into the community amenities, ensuring that homeowners enjoy a lifestyle that extends far beyond the walls of their home.

“The homes at Hickory Knoll reflect the quality and craftsmanship Terrata Homes is known for, with luxury finishes and smart designs included from the start,” said Chris Welpott, Vice President of Sales. “We’re excited to welcome buyers to the Grand Opening on October 11th, where they can see experience Terrata difference for themselves.”

Terrata Homes will host the Hickory Knoll Grand Opening on Saturday, October 11, at 117 Ten Oaks Drive in Lebanon. Priced from the low $500s, these homes will be available with exclusive, one-day-only savings for buyers who attend the event. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 855-416-0937 ext 1238 or visit www.TerrataHomes.com/HickoryKnoll.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

