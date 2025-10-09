Jefferson Capital to Ring Opening Bell at Nasdaq to Commemorate Listing as a Public Company

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCAP), a leading analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Burton will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Friday, October 10, 2025, to commemorate the company’s recent initial public offering. Jefferson Capital’s corporate officers, other executives and several members of its board of directors will also participate.

The ceremony will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

“This bell ringing ceremony represents a momentous occasion for Jefferson Capital and serves as a testament to our consistent growth, as well as our expanding global reach and the resilient business model we have built over the past 23 years,” said David Burton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I am grateful to each member of our hardworking and dedicated team for their contributions to our ongoing success. This public recognition is a well-deserved tribute to their efforts and marks another important milestone for Jefferson Capital.”

About Jefferson Capital, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Jefferson Capital is an analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America. It purchases and services both secured and unsecured assets, and its growing client base includes Fortune 500 creditors, banks, fintech origination platforms, telecommunications providers, credit card issuers and auto finance companies. Jefferson Capital is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with additional offices and operations located in Sartell, Minnesota; Denver, Colorado; and San Antonio, Texas (United States); Basingstoke, England; London, England and Paisley, Scotland (United Kingdom); London, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario (Canada); as well as Bogota (Colombia).

