Envision Research Institute Publishes Study in PLOS One, Advancing Independence for People With Vision Loss

Wichita, Kansas, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyday independence is within reach for millions living with vision loss, thanks to new research from the Envision Research Institute (ERI). Published in PLOS One, the peer-reviewed study evaluated how augmented reality devices can help people with low vision read, navigate, and engage more fully in daily life. The full article is available here: Comparison of visual function analysis of people with low vision using three different models of augmented reality devices

Dr. Sarika Gopalakrishnan evaluated three different models of augmented reality (AR) devices, Ziru, IrisVision, and NuEyes, to determine which provides the best visual enhancement for people with low vision and found that two of them, Ziru and IrisVision, delivered meaningful improvements in vision-related tasks, while NuEyes showed limited benefits.

“Living with low vision is a daily challenge that touches every visual task,” said Dr. Sarika Gopalakrishnan, research program manager at ERI. “This research is not just about technology, it’s about identifying which tools truly help people regain confidence, independence, and motivation in daily life.”

“This research is crucial because it provides clear, evidence-based insights into which technologies offer the most meaningful improvements for people with low vision,” said Lou Celli, executive director of ERI. “By identifying practical tools that truly enhance independence and quality of life, Envision can better guide clinicians, patients, and stakeholders toward solutions that make a real difference."

More than 285 million people worldwide live with low vision, underscoring the potential impact of these findings. The results not only show how today’s devices support daily life but also lay groundwork for future healthcare approaches and innovation in assistive technology.

By appearing in PLOS One, ERI’s research is freely available worldwide, creating visibility, credibility, and momentum for future breakthroughs that change lives.





