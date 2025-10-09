DIRTT Gains Over $7 Million in New Projects as Market Activity Accelerates

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”, the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced continued momentum in its commercial pipeline, marked by over $7 million in projects advancing across five clients. The contracts span multiple sectors, including healthcare, workplace, and aviation.

Among the new projects are The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Texas, valued at over $1.5 million, and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care Powell, a $4.7 million project spanning 20 phases through April 2026. Together, these projects highlight DIRTT’s continued success in delivering scalable programs across major healthcare systems. Favorable market trends, reflected in a 33% increase in the Dodge Momentum Index year over year, signal expanding construction planning in key markets.

“Our recent project wins demonstrate the depth and strength of our client relationships,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. “Growing momentum across multi-phase projects and repeat customers reflects confidence in DIRTT’s construction system while broader market indicators continue to show a positive outlook for growth.”

DIRTT’s 12-month forward pipeline has increased 1.2% from September 1, 2025 to October 1, 2025, indicating steady, sustained demand for its adaptable interior construction solutions.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT’s interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the TSX under the symbol “DRT” and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DRTTF".

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain estimates, beliefs, expectations, and assumptions made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that may be appropriate. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects include, but are not limited to, risks described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Reports, and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and also in the Company’s other continuous disclosure filings available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of our future results. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs, assumptions and estimates only as of the dates on which they were made, as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even though circumstances may change in the future, except as required under applicable securities laws. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

ir@dirtt.com