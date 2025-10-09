Orchestra BioMed to Showcase Transformative Potential of AVIM Therapy in Keynote Presentation on Hypertensive Heart Disease at Georgia Innovation Summit

Presentation to provide comprehensive overview of AVIM Therapy clinical evidence demonstrating the potential to halt the progression of hypertensive heart disease

Orchestra BioMed and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) have a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize AVIM Therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in patients indicated for a pacemaker, an estimated global population of over 750,000 patients annually

AVIM Therapy has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in patients with increased cardiovascular risk, an estimated U.S. population of over 7.7 million patients





NEW HOPE, Pa., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic partnerships with market-leading global medical device companies, today announced a data summary supporting the transformative potential of Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (“AVIM”) Therapy in the management of hypertensive heart disease will be presented in a keynote talk at the Georgia Innovation Summit in Tbilisi, Georgia on October 10, 2025. The presentation, to be delivered by Avi Fischer, MD, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Innovation at Orchestra BioMed, will showcase AVIM Therapy as a novel, device-based therapeutic approach targeting hypertensive heart disease progression and its potential to redefine standards of care.

Dr. Fischer commented, “This keynote presentation reflects the growing global recognition of AVIM Therapy as a novel, device-based therapy, poised to reshape the future of hypertension care. Hypertension is the principal driver of diastolic dysfunction, which accelerates the development of heart failure. Despite widespread use of antihypertensive therapies, many patients continue to progress along the disease pathway, underscoring the importance of novel therapeutic approaches. The collective body of AVIM Therapy clinical data demonstrates its potential to directly modulate the progression of hypertensive heart disease, offering the potential to intervene earlier in the course of the disease to improve long-term outcomes, transform patient care, and ultimately create lasting value for all stakeholders.”

The keynote presentation will provide a comprehensive overview of clinical and mechanistic AVIM Therapy results from pilot and long-term follow-up studies, highlighting the therapy’s consistent favorable clinical impact on blood pressure and cardiac function:

Immediate, substantial, and sustained blood pressure reduction MODERATO I pilot study: 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (“aSBP”) reduced by 11.6 mmHg at 1 day and 10.1 mmHg at 3 months MODERATO II pilot study: 24-hour aSBP reduced by 15.6 mmHg at 1 day and 11.1 mmHg at 6 months, as well as an office systolic blood pressure reduction of 17.5 mmHg at 24 months

Favorable impact on cardiac hemodynamics after 24 months of treatment (MODERATO I) Significant reductions in heart rate and end-diastolic volume No significant changes in end-systolic volume or ejection fraction, supporting safety

Improvement in echocardiographic measures of diastolic function (MODERATO II) Significant increases in e’ and E/A ratio, indicating improved myocardial relaxation and diastolic compliance

Potential to halt hypertensive heart disease progression Long-term follow-up demonstrates sustained blood pressure reduction with reversibility of effect and absence of rebound hypertension upon deactivation Favorable effects were reproducible after a 7-day washout period followed by reactivation, underscoring durability and reliability







About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT™)) for the treatment of hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing the Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM Therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AVIM Therapy

AVIM Therapy is an investigational therapy compatible with standard dual-chamber pacemakers designed to substantially and persistently lower blood pressure. It has been evaluated in pilot studies in patients with hypertension who are also indicated for a pacemaker. MODERATO II, a double-blind, randomized pilot study, showed that patients treated with AVIM Therapy experienced net reductions of 8.1 mmHg in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (aSBP) and 12.3 mmHg in office systolic blood pressure (oSBP) at six months when compared to control patients. In addition to reducing blood pressure, clinical results using AVIM Therapy demonstrate improvements in cardiac function and hemodynamics. The BACKBEAT (BradycArdia paCemaKer with atrioventricular interval modulation for Blood prEssure treAtmenT) global pivotal study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVIM Therapy in lowering blood pressure in patients who have systolic blood pressure above target despite anti-hypertensive medication and who are indicated for or have recently received a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker. AVIM Therapy has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in patients who have increased cardiovascular risk.

