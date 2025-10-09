Duos Edge AI Deploys Another Edge Data Center in Waco, Texas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, today announced the deployment of its sixth EDC in Texas, which will be located at Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 , Waco, Texas. The new facility will enhance digital infrastructure to benefit both educational institutions and local communities by expanding access to reliable, low-latency compute resources.





The Region 12 partnership demonstrates the growing demand for distributed computing infrastructure that supports K–12 education, workforce development, and digital transformation across Texas. The EDC will provide enhanced bandwidth, secure data processing, and local AI capabilities for schools and community partners throughout the region.

“This deployment is a significant advancement in our statewide initiative to bring modern computing capabilities closer to where data is created and used,” said Doug Recker , President of Duos and Duos Edge AI. “Our collaboration with Region 12 strengthens the foundation for next-generation learning tools, administrative efficiency, and community connectivity—all powered locally at the edge.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Duos Edge AI on this transformative project,” said Dr. Kenny Berry , Executive Director of ESC Region 12. “Access to real-time, reliable data processing directly supports our educators and students. This Edge Data Center brings long-term value to our schools by enabling advanced learning technologies, improving efficiency, and reducing latency across our network.”

The deployment at Region 12 is part of Duos Edge AI’s 2025 goal to establish 15 operational Edge Data Centers. Each EDC leverages patented modular design and rapid deployment capabilities, delivering scalable compute power and high-speed connectivity in as little as 90 days. These facilities are meeting the growing digital needs of education, healthcare, and government sectors.

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Education Service Center Region 12

ESC Region 12 is one of twenty regional education service centers in Waco, Texas, serving 77 school districts and 9 charter schools across 12 central Texas counties. Based in Waco, the center provides professional development, technical assistance, curriculum support, and shared services to help local schools operate more efficiently and enhance student outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.esc12.net/

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

