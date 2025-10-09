CEA Industries ($BNC) Appoints Financial Media Veteran Jon Najarian as Chief Evangelist

Louisville, CO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) (“BNC” or “the Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB token, today announced the appointment of Jon “Dr. J” Najarian, a renowned options trader, stock & crypto markets analyst, and financial media personality, as Chief Evangelist, effective immediately. Jon spent 16 years as a contributor to a variety of CNBC programs, including The Halftime Report, Fast Money, and Power Lunch, and is a regular commentator on Fox Business, NewsMax, NewsNation and Market Rebellion TV.





In this new role, Najarian will be responsible for expanding BNC’s global visibility and investor engagement through thought leadership, media engagement, and strategic ecosystem partnerships. Day to day, will act as a bridge between traditional finance, investors and the digital asset economy, helping shape and communicate BNC’s mission to manage the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB.

A former Chicago Bears linebacker, Najarian has built a distinguished career spanning more than 44 years in the financial markets. Known widely as a pioneer in options trading, and algorithmic trading, he became a member of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), and Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), and worked as a professional floor trader for over two decades. Over the past two decades, Najarian has equally earned a reputation as an industry thought leader and innovator, developing patented trading applications and algorithms to identify unusual activity across stock, options, and futures markets. He spent 16 years as a contributor to CNBC’s Fast Money, Halftime Report, and Power Lunch, and is now a regular commentator on Fox Business and Market Rebellion TV. He is widely cited by leading financial media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Reuters, and Bloomberg. Jon is a noted, long time advocate for the role of digital assets in an investment portfolio.

“Jon brings unmatched experience in traditional and digital markets, and a unique ability to communicate complex ideas to a broad audience,” said David Namdar, Chief Executive Officer of CEA Industries ($BNC). “As Chief Evangelist, he will play a critical role in expanding our visibility and engagement across global markets as we continue to build the world’s largest BNB treasury.”

“I’m delighted to join CEA Industries at this exciting stage,” said Jon Najarian. “Already standing as the world’s largest corporate BNB Treasury, I’m impressed by their commitment to bridge traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem – all underpinned by this remarkable underlying asset: BNB, which has rapidly grown to become one of the world’s largest tokens by market cap. BNB is bigger than Solana, and recently passed Tether and XRP to become the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap today. BNB is now up there with Bitcoin and Ethereum. Similar to what Strategy Inc. did for BTC and Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. did for ETH, I believe BNC is one of the easiest ways for investors to access the growth of BNB, the most exciting asset in the digital assets ecosystem. This role and opportunity at BNC aligns perfectly with my own belief that education, access, and transparency are the keys to broader BNB adoption.”

In 1990, Najarian founded Mercury Trading, a market-making firm on the CBOE, which he sold to Citadel in 2004. He also sold a high frequency trading system to Goldman Sachs in 1997. In 2005, he co-founded optionMONSTER and tradeMONSTER, groundbreaking platforms that combined options education, analytics, and brokerage services. In 2014 tradeMONSTER partnered with private equity firm General Atlantic Partners and they sold the firm in a landmark deal to E*Trade for $750 million in September of 2016.

Today, Najarian serves as Co-Founder of Market Rebellion, a leading financial education and trading platform that he launched with his brother, Pete Najarian, in 2016. The company empowers individual investors through trading education, research, and proprietary analysis. Jon and Pete also co-manage Rebellion Partners, a venture consulting firm that invests in start-ups and early-stage ventures.

Najarian’s appointment reinforces BNC’s commitment to leadership excellence, transparency, and education as it scales its digital asset treasury operations and targets 1% of global BNB supply by the end of 2025.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company that has focused on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including building and managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB, the native cryptocurrency of the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding BNC’s expectations or beliefs regarding (i) the longevity of the Company’s position as the largest BNB treasury in the world; (ii) the long-term growth and adoption of the BNB ecosystem; (iii) BNC’s role in advancing BNB’s global adoption; (iv) the growth of interest from institutional partners and investors worldwide; (v) BNC being the most trusted and strategically positioned digital asset treasury; (vi) progress and achievement of the Company's goals regarding BNB acquisition and staking, the long-term value of BNB, continued growth and advancement of the Company's BNB treasury strategy and the applicable benefits to the Company; and (vii) BNC’s ability to scale its holdings and introduce innovative structures, which result in lasting value to shareholders. BNC wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in BNC’s business as well as other important factors may have affected and could in the future affect BNC’s actual results and could cause BNC’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of BNC. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various risk factors, which include, but are not limited to, BNC’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; BNC’s ability to finance its current business and proposed future business, including the ability to finance the continued acquisition of BNB; the competitive environment of BNC’s business; and the future value and adoption of BNB. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and risks, many of which are beyond BNC’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in BNC’s filings with the SEC, including BNC’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, Form 10-KT filed with the SEC on July 25, 2025 and Form S-3ASR filed with the SEC on August 25, 2025, each as may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Copies of BNC’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . BNC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

