HI-VIEW DEFINES NEW PORPHYRY TARGET AND STRUCTURALLY CONTROLLED PRECIOUS METAL TARGETS IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO AURORA

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces the results from its 2025 soil and rock sampling program on the Lawyers East Block, part of its extensive land package exceeding 26,000 hectares in British Columbia’s prolific Toodoggone District.

Lawyers East Block displays distinct continuous northwest oriented fault structures, suggesting a robust mineralizing environment that may be linked to near surface precious metal deposits and deeper porphyry systems. While no porphyry has yet been discovered on the Property, the geological setting, proximity to other porphyry deposits and structural controls with strong correlating multi-element geochemical anomalies indicate that Hi-View’s ground has the potential to host not only near surface precious metal deposits but also deeper porphyry system mineralization.

Hi-View CEO & Director R. Nick Horsley commented: “The Lawyers East discovery highlights a robust mineralized system with distinct fault structures and strong pathfinder anomalies, particularly molybdenum, typically localized to a porphyry center. Located 4 km from the AuRORA discovery, this 1.4 by 1 km anomaly, hosted in the Black Lake Intrusive Suite, points to substantial potential for a porphyry-style copper +/- molybdenum system."

Figure 1. Molybdenum results in 2025 soils and rocks collected on the Lawyers East Block over 2021 airborne magnetics highlighting a structural corridor.

Please click here to view image





Figure 2. Copper results in 2025 soils and rocks collected on the Lawyers East Block over 2021 airborne magnetics.

Please click here to view image





Figure 3. Gold results in 2025 soils and rocks collected on the Lawyers East Block over 2021 airborne magnetics.

Please click here to view image





Figure 4. Silver results in 2025 soils and rocks collected on the Lawyers East Block over 2021 airborne magnetics.

Please click here to view image



In July 2025, a total of 150 soil samples and 15 rock samples were collected to test regional northwest-trending structures identified in the 2021 airborne magnetics survey. These structures are recognized as key controls for mineralization within the Toodoggone District. Results are highly encouraging, defining two distinct copper and molybdenum soil anomalies with supporting gold and silver values.

The eastern anomaly measures approximately 1.4 by 1 kilometre (km) and returned values of up to 673 parts per million (ppm) copper (Cu), 93 ppm molybdenum (Mo), and 0.531 ppm gold (Au), along with a high-grade silver (Ag) result of 59.3 ppm Ag just outside of the main Cu-Mo zone. Rock samples collected during the program consisted of coarse-grained monzonite belonging to the Black Lake Intrusive Suite, a known host to porphyry-style copper systems.The underlying Duncan Pluton, which is a part of the multiphase Black Lake Intrusive Suite, likely serves as the heat and fluid source for mineralization, with geochemical anomalies in molybdenum, copper, gold and silver along structures identified in the magnetics suggesting a possible porphyry center at depth.

The Company believes the Lawyers East results further validate its district-scale strategy focused on identifying multiple mineralized systems across a highly prospective land package. Follow-up work will include tighter-spaced soil sampling, detailed prospecting, geological mapping, and ground-based geophysical surveys (magnetics-VLF and IP) to refine and prioritize drill-ready targets for 2026.

Quality Assurance and Control

Samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). Duplicates, blanks and standard reference materials (SRMs) are inserted where required and deemed appropriate. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company’s 100%-owned and optioned properties cover over 26,000 hectares, including the Golden Stranger, the Lawyers East, West and North claims, the Borealis Project, and Northern Claims including Black Pearl, Ursus, Oxide Summit, Garnet, Saunder and Nub. The Northern claims, Saunders, Nub and Borealis are all currently under option. The flagship Golden Stranger Project is fully permitted with 45 drill-ready sites and has returned historical highlights of 10 metres grading 11.55 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, samples up to 111.5 g/t gold and 2,740 g/t silver, and new mineralized zones 1.3 km from the main showings, underscoring strong exploration potential. For more information, please visit Hi-View’s website or review the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“ R. Nick Horsley ”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne - President

Email: info@hiviewresources.com

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Incentive Program and the anticipated use of proceed therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.