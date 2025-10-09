Vera Bradley and Anthropologie Unveil Limited-Edition Holiday Line

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), the iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, is celebrating the holiday season with the launch of an exclusive collaboration with global lifestyle brand, Anthropologie, blending its beloved craftsmanship and quilted heritage with Anthropologie’s whimsical style.





The limited-edition collection features 39 products in total, with the full assortment available at 80 Anthropologie stores and a curated selection of styles offered online at verabradley.com. The collaboration includes cosmetic cases, travel pouches, jewelry cases, scrunchies, bag charms, weekenders, duffels, and more.

The collection debuts three brand-new, holiday-inspired patterns including:

Diamond Patchwork Somethin’ Sweet *Vera Bradley Online exclusive and Anthropologie

Trellis Patchwork Mistletoe *Anthropologie exclusive

Diamond Patchwork North Star *Anthropologie exclusive



“The holidays are a time for joy, creativity, and connection,” said Nikki Yoerg, Director of Brand Strategy of Vera Bradley Inc. “Anthropologie is known for its artful, curated approach to fashion and home, making it the perfect partner to bring this collection to life. It’s full of festive patterns and thoughtful designs that make perfect gifts or stylish travel companions.”

“At Anthropologie, we are always seeking partners who share our passion for creativity, craftsmanship and storytelling, which is why we are especially thrilled to collaborate with Vera Bradley on this festive holiday collection,” said Jessica Irick Peek, General Merchandising Manager for Footwear and Accessories at Anthropologie. “Blending Vera Bradley’s reimagined patterns with Anthropologie’s signature playful design has resulted in a collection that feels both nostalgic and fresh. From stocking stuffers to travel essentials, these pieces are designed to spark joy and inspire connection, making them perfect for gifting or for treating yourself this holiday season.”

With price points ranging from $20 to $225, the collaboration offers something special for every gift list this season, from stocking stuffers to statement travel pieces. The Vera Bradley x Anthropologie Holiday Collection is available now at verabradley.com , in select Anthropologie stores and at anthropologie.com .

You can also shop the full Vera Bradley 2025 winter collection, which has everything from holiday gifts to the brand’s best-selling travel items in all new festive patterns, in full-line stores and at verabradley.com.

About Vera Bradley, Inc

Vera Bradley, Inc. is a leading lifestyle company that offers a breadth of iconically casual, colorful, and thoughtfully designed pieces that support self-expression. With a devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational customer base, Vera Bradley is a brand that celebrates individuality through bold patterns, vibrant colors, and innovative designs.

Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller and based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley is known for its distinctive handbags, luggage, travel accessories, fashion and home goods, and unique gifts. The brand’s deep-rooted commitment to community, connection, and charitable giving continues to inspire and resonate with customers around the world.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4323ba43-1766-4adc-a4dd-4546c48baa8e