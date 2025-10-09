Enphase Energy Adds Smart Water Heater Control in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the expansion of its IQ® Energy Management capabilities to include select electric water heaters in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The update, powered by the Enphase® IQ® Energy Router, gives homeowners more control over when and how they use energy – across solar, batteries, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, heat pumps, and now electric water heaters – within a single, integrated system.

IQ Energy Management helps households make, use, save, and sell energy more intelligently by coordinating multiple devices from one platform. From scheduling EV charging when rates are low, to running heat pumps during periods of excess solar generation, and now pre-heating water when renewable energy is abundant, the system enables smarter use of clean energy that can help lower costs and enhance grid flexibility. Enphase’s AI-driven optimization helps automate these decisions based on weather, tariffs, and household patterns – all managed seamlessly through the Enphase® App.

The new capability adds integrated control of electric water heaters through the IQ Energy Router, allowing homeowners to preheat water when solar generation is abundant or when electricity prices are low. By shifting water heating schedules, households can increase self-consumption of solar power and participate in demand response or virtual power plant programs in select regions.

“Electric water heaters are widely used across Belgium, and many customers are looking for ways to use more of their own solar,” said Danny Dewith, managing director of Elektriciteitswerken Dewith, an installer of Enphase products in Belgium. “With the IQ Energy Router, we can schedule electric water heater production during sunny hours or favorable tariff windows. It is a quick upgrade that can provide added value.”

“In the Netherlands, dynamic tariffs are accelerating the need for smart energy management,” said Gert-Jan Mateboer, project engineer for sustainable technology at Aalberts Duurzame Installaties, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “Adding electric water heater management through the IQ Energy Router can turn a basic appliance into a flexible asset. Homeowners can capture more of their rooftop solar and manage energy costs more effectively.”

“Many Swiss homeowners value efficiency and reliability,” said Yavuz Apak, CEO and project manager at Apak Energy GmbH, an installer of Enphase products in Switzerland. “The IQ Energy Router is designed to integrate smoothly with existing Enphase systems and can provide customers with automated control of hot water heaters. It is a practical step toward smarter, more resilient homes.”

“Everyday devices such as water heaters, EV chargers, and heat pumps can play a powerful role in flexible home energy,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “By extending IQ Energy Management with the IQ Energy Router to Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, we’re helping homeowners get more value from their Enphase systems – using the energy they generate more effectively, supporting the grid, and simplifying life with one connected platform.”

For more information on Enphase IQ Energy Management, visit the websites for Belgium (French and Dutch), the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

