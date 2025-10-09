Series A Round Valuation: ¥9 Billion: MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc. Decides to Make an Investment from Internal Investors

TOKYO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yoshio Uekusa; hereinafter “MOTHER Labs”), a subsidiary of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM), today announced that it has approved a private placement of new shares to two officers, Yoshio Uekusa, President and CEO, and Ryo Saito, Director, as part of its Series A financing round, at a valuation of JPY9 billion. Funding is scheduled to occur by the end of October.

◼︎Background for Implementation

MOTHER Labs serves as the health tech division within the MEDIROM Group, having previously implemented specific health guidance programs using the healthcare app “Lav” and promoted the development and sales of wearable devices. To accelerate further business expansion, we determined that strengthening rapid decision-making and a management structure rooted in the field is essential. Therefore, it was decided to conduct this capital increase with the management team itself becoming investors, aiming to further heighten business responsibility and growth motivation.

◼︎Future Outlook

Through this capital increase, MOTHER Labs will strengthen its capital base while advancing the development of an upgraded version of its wearable device, the MOTHER Bracelet, and establishing systems for bringing products to market.

As the MEDIROM Group, we will realize new value creation in the healthcare and wellness field and further drive business growth both domestically and internationally.





MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.

President and CEO

Yoshio Uekusa

March 2014: Graduated from Keio University, Faculty of Economics

April 2014: Joined Riraku Co., Ltd. (now MEDIROM Co., Ltd.)

January 2017: CEO Assistant and New Graduate Recruitment Team, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

June 2019: General Manager, Recruitment Group, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

June 2022: General Manager, MOTHER Group, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

July 2023: Representative Director, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Co., Ltd. (Current Position)





MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.

Director

Ryo Saito

March 2014: Graduated from Hokkai Gakuen University, Faculty of Business Administration

April 2014: Joined Riraku Co., Ltd. (now MEDIROM Co., Ltd.)

January 2017: Appointed Manager, Operations Group

November 2018: Appointed General Manager, Product Development Group

July 2020: Appointed General Manager, Development Group

July 2021: Appointed Director, Joy Hands Wellness Co., Ltd.

July 2024: Transferred to MOTHER Group

June 2025: Appointed Director, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Co., Ltd. (current position)

■ABOUT MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.





A subsidiary of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM), focuses on the health- tech sector. The company’s core activities include the 'Specific Health Guidance Program' offered through the 'Lav' health application and development and sales of the 24/7 recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet smart tracker. By leveraging the features of the recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet, MOTHER Labs offers customizable health management solutions across diverse sectors, including caregiving, logistics, manufacturing, etc.

◼︎MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.





MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

NASDAQ Symbol: MRM

Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Web: https://medirom.co.jp/en

Contact:

ir@medirom.co.jp

