CFPDP to Celebrate 2025 Inductees at 32nd Annual Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame is proud to be welcoming three new inductees for 2025 – Dr. Tom Chau, Kevin J. Collins and Ina Forrest. The official ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York Hotel during the 32nd Annual Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon presented by CIBC. Founded in 1994 by Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP), the Hall of Fame honours extraordinary individuals whose achievements have improved opportunities and quality of life for people with disabilities.

“Canadians with disabilities make remarkable contributions in business, community life, sport and beyond,” said The Honourable David Crombie, Chair of the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. “Equally, there are innovators whose groundbreaking work has opened doors to new possibilities. Our 2025 inductees embody both paths of achievement, carrying forward a proud tradition of impact and inclusion.”



Each year, a distinguished Selection Board reviews an exceptional roster of nominees and selects three individuals for induction into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. With the Class of 2025, the Hall now showcases 132 remarkable Canadians who have collectively contributed more than 3,000 years of public service and whose accomplishments over the past three decades have set new standards of excellence.

2025 Inductees



Dr. Tom Chau, Kevin J. Collins & Ina Forrest

Dr. Tom Chau (Builder): Dr. Tom Chau is a Senior Scientist and Raymond Chang Foundation Chair in Access Innovations at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, and a Professor at the University of Toronto’s Institute of Biomedical Engineering. His research explores novel access pathways to facilitate communication for children and youth with severe physical impairments. Dr. Chau’s lab has developed numerous access innovations that are being used by children and youth locally and abroad. These include the Virtual Music Instrument, a computer vision-based software tool that allows children of all abilities to play music, and the Hummingbird, a device that enables communication through humming. His lab has also created various brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) that translate mental activity into communication and control. These innovations led to the launch of the pediatric BCI clinic at Holland Bloorview in 2019.

Kevin J. Collins (Achiever): Kevin J. Collins has a long history of supporting children with disabilities and Easter Seals Ontario. Born with cerebral palsy, he was the Orillia Kiwanis Club Easter Seals ambassador “Timmy” (1973-75) and the Easter Seals provincial “Timmy” in 1976. This launched his lifelong path as a disability advocate and community leader. Collins has since spoken at nearly 1,000 events to raise awareness. After a successful career with a major hotel chain, he joined Easter Seals Ontario in 1991 as Manager of Corporate and Special Events, expanding fundraising and access to programs. In 1999, he became Executive Director of Friends of We Care, which unites the foodservice and hospitality industry to support Easter Seals, increasing annual revenue from $250,000 to $1 million. In 2017, Collins returned to Easter Seals Ontario as President and CEO, where he continues to increase opportunities for children and youth with physical disabilities.

Ina Forrest (Athlete): Ina Forrest is a Canadian curler of international renown. She has been a key member of Canada’s National Wheelchair Curling Team since 2007, competing in four Paralympic Games and 15 World Championships. Forrest has helped Canada earn four Paralympic medals (two gold, two bronze) and six World Championship medals (three gold, three silver). She has also represented Team BC, winning four national medals (two silver, two bronze). Recognized for her remarkable achievements, she received the Best Female Athlete Award from the Canadian Paralympic Committee after Sochi 2014 and was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 2016. At the 2022 Beijing Paralympics, Forrest was named a flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies. Committed to giving back, she has supported Plan International since the 1980s and was elected to the Canadian Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Council in 2020.

“The impact of our inductees is felt not only in Canada, but around the world,” said The Honourable Vim Kochhar, Founding Chair of CFPDP. “This year, Dr. Tom Chau, Kevin J. Collins and Ina Forrest demonstrate how innovation, leadership and athletic excellence can make a lasting difference. The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame exists to recognize those whose successes expand opportunity and drive progress, and we are proud to add their names to this distinguished legacy.”

“At CIBC, we believe that everyone should have access to opportunities to help achieve their ambitions, which is why removing barriers to progress is so important,” said Andrew Greenlaw, Senior Vice President, Brand, Community Investment, and Corporate Events. "We're proud to support the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons and its commitment to accessibility for the next generation of leaders and changemakers."

CFPDP unveiled the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame on February 11, 1994 at Metro Hall in Toronto. For more than 30 years, it has served as a lasting tribute to Canadians whose achievements have advanced inclusion, expanded opportunity and created a meaningful legacy for future generations.



Canadian Disability Hall of Fame at Metro Hall, Toronto

About the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame:

The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievements in volunteerism, the arts, sports, rehabilitation, science and medical research, advocacy and public policy. Founded by the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons in 1994, it is located at Metro Hall, 55 John Street, Toronto, and at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Sakura Way, second floor, Toronto. It is the only place in Canada that permanently honours the accomplishments of people with disabilities and those who enrich their lives.

About the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons:

Founded in 1984, the goal of the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) is to consistently seek to put the emphasis on a person’s abilities — rather than disabilities — and to recognize and celebrate their achievements and contributions to society. Since then, CFPDP has founded dozens of important projects and events, raising over $40 million to support them and other initiatives. Learn more at https://www.cfpdp.com/.

