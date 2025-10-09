NKGen Biotech Provides Clarification on Quotation Display and Trading Status on the OTC Expert Market

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today issued the following statement in response to recent shareholder inquiries regarding its current trading status on the OTC Expert Market and the display of a $0.00 common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”), price on certain financial websites.

The appearance of a $0.00 Common Stock price does not reflect the actual value of the Company or its Common Stock. This figure results from the limitations on public quote dissemination associated with securities traded on the OTC Expert Market, and not from any change in the Company’s underlying fundamentals or business operations.

As previously disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on July 16, 2025, the Company received notice on July 14, 2025 from OTC Markets Group (“OTC”) that due to the Company’s failure to meet the requirement to stay current in its filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), as required under the continued listing requirements of the OTC Pink Open Market, and the expiration of the grace period granted thereunder to post such filings, quotations in the Company’s shares of Common Stock were moved to the OTC Expert Market on or about July 17, 2025.

The OTC Expert Market is a quotation venue for securities of companies that are not current in their public disclosures. Due to regulatory restrictions, price quotes and trading data (such as bid/ask prices and volume) are not available to retail investors on most financial platforms. Only broker-dealers and institutional investors have access to real-time quote information, which is why some financial websites display a $0.00 price of our Common Stock.

It is important to note that the Company’s Common Stock is not delisted. The Company’s Common Stock is still tradable and listed, but because current financial information is not available, the OTC has restricted public price quotes. Instead, pricing information is now accessible only to brokers and market makers. This action ensures some level of market transparency even while the Company’s filings are being completed. Investors can still buy or sell the Company’s Common Stock but should consult with their brokers for the most up-to-date pricing and trading information.

Despite these current restrictions, the Company remains fully operational and is actively working to regain compliance with the reporting obligations under the Exchange Act. On October 8, 2025, the Company filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company is now focused on completing and filing its Form 10-Qs for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2025, as part of its plan to become current as soon as possible with the Exchange Act’s reporting obligations.

The Company is committed to transparency, corporate compliance, and restoring full access to market information for all shareholders. Further updates will be provided as developments occur.

