Maris-Tech to Demonstrate AI-Powered Situational Awareness and Edge Computing Solutions at AUSA 2025

Rehovot, Israel, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”) – based edge computing technology, today announced its participation in the Association of the United States Army (“AUSA”) 2025 Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place on October 13-15, 2025, in Washington D.C., Hall B, Booth 2154. AUSA is the U.S. Army’s most powerful annual event, bringing together military leaders, policymakers, and defense industry innovators.

Maris-Tech will present its latest AI-powered video intelligence and edge computing solutions designed for next-generation defense applications, with live demonstrations showcasing:

● Dimond Ultra: Ruggedized 360° 3D situational awareness platform for armored fighting vehicles (“AFVs”)

● Peridot Night: Ruggedized, advanced AI-driven thermal/day camera system for situational awareness and terrain dominance

● Uranus Drones: Miniature, lightweight, low-power drone edge computing video payload

“Our mission at Maris-Tech is to provide forces in the field with the intelligence advantage they need to make faster, smarter, and safer decisions,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “At AUSA 2025, we are proud to demonstrate how our AI-driven solutions impact situational awareness, driving resilience and performance in the most demanding environments.”

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com/

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect”,” “may”, “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it is discussing the Company’s presentation and demonstration of its new AI-based platform, Diamond Ultra, and additional solutions like Peridot Night, and Jupiter Drones at AUSA 2025 and future benefits of the Company’s products. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: its ability to successfully market its products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of its products and services by customers; its continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; its ability to successfully develop new products and services; its success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; its ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Nir Bussy, CFO

Tel: +972-72-2424022

Nir@maris-tech.com