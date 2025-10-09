ZenaTech Announces the Acquisition of Tucson-based Putt Land Surveying Inc., and Acceleration of Drone as a Service (DaaS) Growth in the Phoenix Area and Across Arizona

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the closing of its acquisition of Putt Land Surveying, Inc., a Tucson, Arizona-based land survey firm founded more than 40 years ago, with established clients including the City of Tucson, school districts, and a range of public and private sector clients. This transaction marks the eleventh acquisition for ZenaTech’s DaaS business area, and ushers in the acceleration of the Company’s central and south Arizona operations currently based in Phoenix, and capacity building to serve DaaS clients throughout the state of Arizona.

“This acquisition serves as a strategic catalyst to strengthening our Phoenix growth trajectory as we hire additional land survey staff while concurrently focus on establishing our Phoenix-based drone manufacturing facility,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “Putt Land Surveying brings repeat customers and will help us expand our statewide reach to meet the growing demand for drone-based, multi-industry survey and inspection services via a convenient DaaS business model.”

Founded over 40 years ago, Putt Land Surveying, Inc. has a proven history of providing professional surveying services across southern Arizona. The company operates throughout Cochise, Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz counties, offering boundary, certified land surveys for commercial transactions, topographic, design, and construction staking surveys, along with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) elevation certificates.

Building on the momentum of the Tucson acquisition the Company is expanding DaaS capacity. A Registered Land Surveyor was recently hired in Phoenix and additional surveying, operations, and field support personnel are being recruited.

Currently ZenaTech has completed eleven US acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 DaaS locations by the end of Q2, 2026. The company’s DaaS model provides business and government customers with a flexible and convenient on-demand pay-per-use or regular subscription access to drone-based services for a variety of surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, indoor inventory management, and precision agriculture services. The model eliminates the need to invest in capital costs, pilots, maintenance, and certifications to benefit from the considerable speed, precision, and safety advantages of drones. The company is acquiring established and profitable old-tech service businesses ripe for drone innovation to advance its global vision for a multiservice and multilocation drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology solutions company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing for mission-critical business and government applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, business and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, land survey, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, precision, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures drone solutions for business and government, which can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional AI drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

