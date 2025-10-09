DoW Taps InterDigital to Lead Research and Demonstrate Advanced Spectrum Coexistence

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, was awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of War (DoW) to lead research and conduct demonstrations of advanced spectrum coexistence for civil and military applications. The InterDigital-led team, which includes industry partners DeepSig and Skylark Wireless, will collaborate to develop and validate innovative spectrum coexistence technologies using the latest advancements in AI, sensing, and commercial 5G systems.

Spectrum is a limited and valuable resource, and both defense radar systems and commercial wireless networks rely heavily on mid-band frequencies that offer an optimal balance of spectrum coverage and capacity. Improving dynamic spectrum sharing performance ensures that incumbent radar systems underpinning national security can operate reliably, while enabling commercial 5G and future communication technologies to coexist in the same frequency bands.

“InterDigital’s heritage of research has produced innovations that make it possible for radar and communications to coexist in ways that were not feasible,” said InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj. “Building on our groundbreaking work in sensing and AI integration, we can foster greater collaboration between government and industry to achieve more efficient sharing of one of our most valuable resources. We look forward to working with the DoW and alongside these esteemed partners and suppliers.”

“DeepSig is proud to support the DoW and InterDigital in advancing dynamic spectrum sharing technologies,” said DeepSig CEO Jim Shea. “Our AI-native spectrum sensing and communications software was developed to help meet this need and brings the speed, accuracy and adaptability needed to ensure that critical defense systems and commercial 5G networks can safely and efficiently coexist. This project represents an important step toward unlocking the full potential of mid-band spectrum for both national security and next-generation connectivity, and offers to help unlock future band-sharing for 6G and beyond.”

“Skylark is pleased to have been selected as a collaborator for the DoW and InterDigital’s coalition of US-based partners to support dynamic spectrum-sharing solutions,” said Skylark Director of Business Development & Product Samir Rahi. “This activity builds upon Skylark’s prior success in related DoW programs. Specifically, our flexible architecture for last-mile connectivity is designed to integrate best-of-breed technologies in real-time, from partners such as InterDigital and DeepSig, at the pace of innovation required to support national interests. Skylark believes the DoW’s initiatives such as this represent the United States’ emerging capabilities in deploying dynamic spectrum-sharing at scale, providing dual use benefits for the commercial sector while simultaneously advancing national security objectives.”

This project will leverage InterDigital’s proven foundational dynamic spectrum sharing technologies, which have been successfully demonstrated in commercial deployments and validated through prior government initiatives. The team will build upon this baseline with new and innovative technologies, including low-latency AI-based distributed spectrum sensing and interference mitigation operations performed locally at cellular base stations and user equipment. These new technologies will enable government and industry systems to more seamlessly coexist.

