DPM Metals Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Production Results and Timing of Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM, ASX: DPM) (ARBN: 689370894) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced preliminary production results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

“The integration of Vareš into our operating portfolio is proceeding well. As we advance our priorities to achieve full production at Vareš by the end of 2026, we continue to be excited about the growth potential of this high-quality asset,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We continue to deliver solid, consistent results from our operations, with gold and copper production increasing in the third quarter as planned. Both mines are on track to achieve our 2025 guidance.”

Production Highlights

Preliminary results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, for the Chelopech and Ada Tepe mines are:

Ore processed Metals contained in concentrate produced Payable metals in concentrate sold (Kt) Gold

(K oz.) Copper

(Mlbs.) Gold

(K oz.) Copper

(Mlbs.) Q3 2025 Chelopech 557.5 44.3 7.8 39.6 6.8 Ada Tepe 223.4 19.4 – 18.3 – Consolidated 780.9 63.7 7.8 57.9 6.8 YTD 2025 Chelopech 1,631.4 128.7 20.1 110.4 17.2 Ada Tepe 560.6 46.0 – 45.2 – Consolidated 2,192.0 174.7 20.1 155.6 17.2 2025 full-year guidance(1) Chelopech 2,090 – 2,200 160 – 185 28 – 33 141 – 162 25 – 29 Ada Tepe 610 – 700 65 – 80 – 64 – 78 – Consolidated 2,700 – 2,900 225 – 265 28 – 33 205 – 240 25 – 29

(1) As disclosed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, issued on July 31, 2025, and available at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.dpmmetals.com.



Chelopech produced approximately 44,300 ounces of gold and 7.8 million pounds of copper during the third quarter, with gold grades increasing during the quarter, in line with the mine plan. Chelopech is on track to achieve its 2025 production guidance.

Ada Tepe increased gold production in the third quarter as anticipated, producing approximately 19,400 ounces of gold. Ada Tepe is on track to achieve its gold production guidance for the year.

Vareš Update

On September 3, 2025, DPM completed the acquisition of Adriatic Metals plc, integrating the Vareš operation into its portfolio. Integration activities have progressed well, and DPM continues to advance its priorities for Vareš with a focus on achieving an 850,000 tonne per year operating rate by year-end 2026.

The integration team immediately started introducing DPM’s health and safety practices and transforming local personnel training programs and stakeholder engagement activities. These initial steps are integral to the Company’s priorities of driving the decline to the bottom of the orebody and progressing the construction of the paste backfill plant in 2026.

Consistent with the Vareš Technical Report, with an effective date of April 1, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website at www.dpmmetals.com, DPM continues to expect minimal production at Vareš over the balance of 2025. In February 2026, DPM expects to provide a three-year outlook for the Vareš operation along with its corporate guidance.

Preliminary results from the third quarter, as well as the period from September 3, 2025 to the end of the third quarter - the period which will be reflected in DPM’s third quarter financial results – are outlined in the table below:

Q3 2025 September 3 to

September 30, 2025 Ore processed (Kt) 108.6 35.1 Metals contained in concentrate produced Gold (K oz.) 9.5 3.8 Silver (K oz.) 717.4 265.8 Copper (Mlbs) 1.6 0.6 Lead (Kt) 5.5 2.2 Zinc (Kt) 8.2 3.1

Timing of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

The Company plans to release its third quarter 2025 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The news release, MD&A and condensed interim consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.dpmmetals.com.

On Friday, November 14, 2025, at 9 AM EST, DPM will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate via conference call, register in advance at the link in the following table to receive the dial-in information as well as a personalized PIN code to access the call.

Conference call date and time Friday, November 14, 2025

9AM EST Call registration https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3375ddab03dd45f79772f809863771ed Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qxtpx66f Replay Archive will be available on www.dpmmetals.com

Technical Information

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ross Overall, Director, Corporate Technical Services, of the DPM, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and not independent of the Company.

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

jcameron@dpmmetals.com

