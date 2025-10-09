Edible Garden to Feature First-to-Market USDA Organic Hydroponic Basil at the 2025 Global Produce & Floral Show, October 16–18, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that it will showcase its innovative USDA Certified Organic Hydroponic Basil at the Global Produce & Floral Show, taking place October 16–18, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

The Global Produce & Floral Show, organized by the International Fresh Produce Association, is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees, 1,100+ exhibitors, and decision-makers from 70+ countries. This event brings together professionals from every link of the fresh produce and floral supply chains—growers, retailers, wholesalers, tech/supply vendors, and more—for networking, education, and business innovation on a global scale.

“USDA Organic Hydroponic Basil represents a breakthrough in herb production, combining the sustainability and efficiency of hydroponics with the trusted standards of USDA Organic certification,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This first-of-its-kind innovation delivers ultra-fresh flavor, extends shelf life, and significantly reduces food waste through its root-on, living format. By showcasing it at the 2025 Global Produce & Floral Show, we are reinforcing our commitment to advancing climate-resilient, resource-efficient agriculture that uses up to 90% less water than conventional farming while reducing food miles through local year-round cultivation. This launch perfectly aligns with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and further establishes Edible Garden as a leader in controlled environment agriculture. Most importantly, it offers today’s health-conscious, environmentally aware consumers a cleaner, better-for-you choice that embodies sustainability, innovation, and flavor.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Investor Contacts:

