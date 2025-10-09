Foliar Spray Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2028: Driving the Future of Crop Nutrition | North America Emerges as a Key Hub

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global foliar spray market is on a steady growth path, projected to expand from USD 7.3 billion in 2023 to USD 9.6 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.5%. This rise is fueled by the increasing need for efficient crop nutrition methods as the global population continues to grow and demand for food rises.

Why Foliar Spray is Gaining Ground

Foliar spray has emerged as a preferred choice in modern agriculture because it offers significant advantages over traditional soil-based fertilization. By delivering nutrients and pesticides directly to plant leaves, it ensures:

Faster absorption and utilization of nutrients

Reduced waste and environmental runoff

Improved crop yields and quality

As sustainability becomes a top priority, farmers are shifting toward foliar applications that not only maximize productivity but also minimize environmental impact.

Micronutrients Leading the Charge

Among different types of foliar sprays, micronutrient sprays are taking center stage. Farmers are increasingly turning to foliar application of essential micronutrients like iron, zinc, and manganese to enhance plant resilience, cell processes, and water relations.

Consumers are also driving this shift by demanding nutrient-rich, high-quality produce. In response, manufacturers are investing in advanced formulations that enhance nutrient uptake and efficiency, ensuring crops meet market expectations for quality and nutrition.

Liquid Foliar Sprays on the Rise

Another strong growth driver is the liquid foliar spray segment. These sprays, typically made by dissolving macronutrients and micronutrients in water, are gaining traction because they:

Provide plants with a quick nutrient boost during critical growth stages

Help bypass soil-related nutrient absorption issues

Support plant health with a balanced nutrient profile

Liquid foliar sprays are particularly valuable during stress periods, offering farmers a fast and effective way to strengthen crops.

North America: A Key Growth Hub

In North America, adoption of foliar sprays is accelerating, driven by the demand for high-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and ornamentals. Farmers in the region are integrating foliar sprays into precision agriculture systems, leveraging GPS and sensor technology to target specific crop needs with unmatched accuracy.

The trend is also supported by:

Increasing demand for organic food

Growing focus on sustainable farming practices

Favorable government policies promoting advanced agricultural inputs

Industry Outlook

The foliar spray industry is becoming a dynamic space with strong contributions from global players such as Eurochem Group (Switzerland), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Yara (Norway), Israel Chemical Limited (Israel), Coromandel International Limited (India), and The Mosaic Company (US). Their investments in innovation and R&D are expected to further accelerate adoption worldwide. As the agriculture sector faces mounting pressure to produce more with fewer resources, foliar sprays are proving to be a game-changing solution. By combining efficiency, sustainability, and enhanced crop quality, they are set to play a central role in shaping the future of farming.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the projected size of the global foliar spray market?

The market is expected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2023 to USD 9.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

2. Why is foliar spray gaining popularity in agriculture?

Foliar spray is increasingly preferred because it delivers nutrients and pesticides directly to plant leaves, leading to faster absorption, reduced waste, improved yields, and lower environmental impact compared to traditional soil fertilization.

3. Which type of foliar spray is witnessing the fastest growth?

Micronutrient foliar sprays are leading the market, with iron, zinc, and manganese in high demand for improving plant resilience, physiological processes, and crop quality.

4. What role do consumers play in driving foliar spray adoption?

Consumers are demanding nutrient-rich, high-quality produce. This has pushed manufacturers to develop advanced foliar formulations that improve nutrient uptake and ensure crops meet premium quality standards.

5. Why are liquid foliar sprays becoming more popular?

Liquid sprays are gaining traction because they:

Provide quick nutrient boosts during critical growth stages

Overcome soil nutrient absorption limitations

Help plants cope with stress periods effectively

6. Which region is a key hub for foliar spray adoption?

North America is a major growth hub, driven by high-value crop demand, adoption of precision agriculture technologies, and favorable government policies supporting sustainable farming.

7. How do foliar sprays support sustainable agriculture?

By reducing nutrient runoff, enhancing nutrient-use efficiency, and improving crop resilience, foliar sprays align with global sustainability goals while boosting farm productivity.

8. Who are the major players in the foliar spray industry?

Leading companies include Eurochem Group (Switzerland), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Yara (Norway), Israel Chemical Limited (Israel), Coromandel International Limited (India), and The Mosaic Company (US).

9. What is the future outlook for the foliar spray market?

The industry is set for dynamic growth, fueled by R&D investments, rising demand for sustainable solutions, and the need for higher productivity with limited resources. Foliar sprays will play a central role in the future of farming.

