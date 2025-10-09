Data443 Completes Mission-Critical Upgrade for World's Leading Card Network

Demonstrates Scalable Data Security Leadership

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443”), the “All Things Data Security™” company, today announced the successful completion of a coast-to-coast production upgrade of its Data Placement Manager (DPM) for HPE NonStop (v8.0) for its largest FinTech customer (the “Customer”) —one of the world’s leading card networks. The two-stage cutover, executed on each U.S. coast, was extensively tested and validated by both teams, resulting in zero outages, zero downtime, and zero end-bank impact.

In an era where transaction volumes define competitive advantage, this upgrade exemplifies Data443's engineering excellence. The Customer's network handled approximately 234 billion transactions in FY2024, equating to an average of 639 million daily transactions (~444,000 per minute), with a payments volume exceeding $13.2 trillion (over $25 million per minute) and a total volume reaching $16 trillion (~$30 million per minute). Positioned directly in the data path for every transaction, Data443's DPM ensures seamless and secure data movement at an unparalleled scale, mitigating risks and enabling uninterrupted global operations.

Proven Reliability at Enterprise Scale

Data443's solutions are architected for unyielding performance:

The Customer has delivered 100% uptime to its constituents for nearly three decades, a standard our joint teams continue to protect—now on DPM v8.0.

The operator publicly discloses an infrastructure engineered for tens of thousands of transaction messages per second on its core network, with industry materials citing a 65,000+ TPS capacity and hundreds of millions of transactions daily, reinforcing the need for active-active, rolling-upgrade architectures like HPE NonStop + DPM.

Customer Footprint:

~ 233.8B transactions processed on network in FY2024; 4.6B payment credentials; 150M+ merchant locations.

transactions processed on network in FY2024; payment credentials; merchant locations. Average load: ~7,400 transactions per second, scaling to much higher peaks during seasonal and event-driven surges.

As global payment volumes continue to accelerate—projected to grow amid rising digital adoption and cross-border commerce—Data443's technology positions itself to capture an expanding market share in the $ 100 billion+ data security sector.

“Delivering 100% uptime for nearly three decades is what we do, and we engineered this upgrade with the same precision—no disruptions, no customer impact, no compromises,” said Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443. “As our client’s global volumes expand, our DPM for HPE NonStop provides a fortified, zero-downtime data layer that scales effortlessly, driving efficiency and protecting against evolving threats. Today’s announcement validates DPM's maturity and signals strong potential for recurring revenue growth across enterprise FinTech deployments.”

What’s new in DPM v8.0 for HPE NonStop

Modernized UX and technical capabilities, delivered with professional services and standby support to accelerate validation and cutover.



About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, both at rest and in transit, locally, on a network, or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Data443 offers a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data, regardless of location, platform, or format. Data443’s framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. For more information, visit: https://data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

