ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Positioned to Deliver Scale, Upside in Attractive Mining Equities Space

NEW YORK , Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “As Investors Look for Safety, Gold Producers with Cash Flow Are Emerging as the Market’s Next Leaders,” please visit https://nnw.fm/5mCpL.

The economic narrative today goes beyond the simple fact that gold prices are climbing. It is also about a weakening U.S. dollar, easing real rates and a global push toward scarce, nonsovereign assets. Spot gold continues to reach new peaks, most recently trading more than $3,800 per ounce, as markets anticipate further Federal Reserve cuts alongside dollar softness. Silver has also surged, marking its highest point in some 14 years. Central banks remain steady buyers, having accumulated record volumes of gold since 2022, reinforcing the wider dedollarization trend.

Against this backdrop, mining equities present an increasingly attractive opportunity. With gold setting all-time highs, the gap between bullion and well-managed mining firms is poised to narrow, offering investors significant leverage to the cycle. ESGold Corp. is one company well positioned to benefit, with a fully funded plan, permitting in place and near-term revenue potential. With production targeted for 2026, ESGold delivers both scale and upside that few juniors can match.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information about the company, please visit ESGold Profile.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/ESAUF

