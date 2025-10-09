Iolyx Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at Eyecelerator 2025 and Poster at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iolyx Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics at the intersection of ocular inflammation and autoimmunity, today announced that the company will present clinical data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of ILYX-002 in patients with dry eye disease (DED) associated with autoimmune or systemic inflammatory disease in an oral session at Eyecelerator @ American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2025 and in an on-demand poster during the AAO Annual Meeting, being held October 16, 2025 and from October 18 – 20, respectively, in Orlando, Florida.

“Dry eye disease can be particularly debilitating for patients with underlying autoimmune or inflammatory disorders, and treatment options remain limited,” said Elizabeth Jeffords, Chief Executive Officer and President of Iolyx Therapeutics. “The strong early and sustained improvements observed with ILYX-002 in this study give us confidence in its potential to change the treatment landscape and bring real relief to patients who urgently need better solutions. We’re pleased to have been selected for both presentations of this exciting data at Eyecelerator and the AAO annual meeting.”

Presentation Details

Eyecelerator @ AAO 2025

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Location: Orange County Convention Center

Presentation Time: 1:34 – 1:39 PM ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Room W221

Session: Anterior Segment Presenting Company Breakout

Session time: 1:15 – 2:45 PM ET

Presenter: Elizabeth Jeffords, Chief Executive Officer and President, Iolyx Therapeutics



AAO Annual Meeting On-Demand Poster

Date: October 18–20, 2025 (available to attendees on demand throughout the conference)

Poster Title: PO 240 A Novel Immune Modulator for Autoimmune and/or Inflammatory Dry Eye: First-in-Human Trial Results of Topically Administered ILYX-002

Presenter: Penny Asbell, MD, FACS, MBA, Iolyx Advisor



About Eyecelerator @ American Academy of Ophthalmology

Eyecelerator, presented by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, is designed to accelerate ophthalmic innovation by connecting leading scientists and entrepreneurs with mission-driven investors and business partners to advance the future of eye care.

About The American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) hosts its annual meeting—one of the world’s largest gatherings of eye physicians and surgeons—bringing together thousands of clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders to share advances in patient care. The program features late-breaking science, education courses, posters, and an exhibit hall showcasing new technologies

About ILYX-002-201

ILYX-002-201 is a first-in-human Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of ILYX-002 in patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye disease (DED) associated with systemic autoimmune or inflammatory disorders. Conducted across multiple sites in Australia, this randomized, double-masked, and vehicle-controlled study commenced with a closely monitored sentinel cohort (n=2) overseen by an independent Safety Review Committee. Following a 14-day vehicle run-in period, a total of 105 participants were randomized to receive either ILYX-002 or vehicle control, administered twice daily (BID) for eight weeks, followed by a two-week safety follow up. This trial represents an important milestone in establishing clinical proof of concept for ILYX-002 as a potential new standard of care for DED in patients with autoimmune disease, providing key insights into its safety profile and immunomodulatory benefits for patients who have few effective treatment options, and unlocks development in other immuno-ophthalmology indications.

About Iolyx Therapeutics

Iolyx Therapeutics is an immuno-ophthalmology company dedicated to transforming the standard of care at the intersection of autoimmunity and inflammatory disease, from the ocular surface and anterior chamber to the retina. With optimized, locally administered formulations tailored to deliver potent therapeutics to relevant ocular tissues, Iolyx targets ocular inflammation at the source. Iolyx’s mission is to develop targeted therapeutics that maximize efficacy and convenience, with excellent tolerability, with the aim to displace steroids and older immunosuppressants for the benefit of a broad cross-section of patients.

Corporate Contact:

Heather Berger

Iolyx Therapeutics

Chief Business Officer

hberger@iolyx.com

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

MHawtin@lifescicomms.com