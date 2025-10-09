Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Regains Compliance with All Nasdaq Requirements

Full Nasdaq Compliance Restored: Company regains compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements, closing the matter as of Oct. 3, 2025.

Company regains compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements, closing the matter as of Oct. 3, 2025. Stronger Capital Structure: Boral deal restructuring and reverse split cut dilution by more than 80% and removed prior public interest concern tied to potential issuance of over one billion shares.

MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green” or the “Company”), today announced that it has received confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing requirements, including Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Nasdaq has determined that the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule, which requires the Company’s common stock to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for at least ten consecutive business days, and the matter is now closed as of October 3, 2025. Further to the compliance letter set forth by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, the Company has fully complied with all terms and conditions outlined therein. Safe & Green’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SGBX.”

As part of the broader compliance plan, management successfully restructured the Company’s agreement with Boral, cutting potential dilution by 80%, removing the Ace warrants, and resolving Nasdaq’s previous public interest concern that had been tied to the potential issuance of more than one billion shares. Following the Company’s reverse stock split, dilution was reduced by an additional 64%, further strengthening Safe & Green’s capital structure.

Mike McLaren, CEO of Safe & Green Holdings Corp., commented: “We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. This milestone reflects our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value and positioning the Company for future growth.”

About Safe & Green Holdings:

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ: SGBX) is a diversified holding company engaged in innovative solutions across multiple sectors, including real estate, construction, healthcare, and energy. Through its subsidiaries, the Company leverages expertise and resources to create long-term value for its shareholders while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and regulatory compliance. For more information, please visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investors@safeandgreenholdings.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com