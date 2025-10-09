Waton Financial Limited Unveils DePearl™, Core AI Agent Technology Bridging Traditional Markets with Web3 Infrastructure

HONG KONG, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF) (“Waton” or the “Company”), a provider of securities brokerage and financial technology services, today announced the launch of its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) agent core, DePearl™. Developed to serve as the foundation of Waton’s AI-native financial ecosystem, DePearl enables the creation, training and monetization of autonomous AI traders on blockchain. The technology marks a major step in Waton’s strategy to bridge traditional finance with digital assets, enabling the company to strengthen its position amidst the AI-driven transformation in global markets.

Inspired by the concept of “pearls” in HBO’s Westworld, DePearl is designed to encapsulate the “soul” of an AI trader — known as a “DeTrader” — within a secure, blockchain-based framework. Each DePearl can transition between active AI trading and learning modes, enabling users to create, train and personalize their own AI traders based on their individual experience and strategies. Built with encryption, digital signatures and transferability, DePearl functions as a verifiable, tradable digital asset that can be stored, retrained and exchanged across Waton’s ecosystem — introducing a new form of financial intelligence that synthesize human insight with machine precision.

“DePearl represents the next evolution of intelligent finance,” said Kai Zhou, Chairman of Waton Financial Limited. “The concept was inspired by Westworld, where the digital consciousness of a host, including its memories and personality can be stored within a pearl. Similarly, each DePearl holds the identity and capability of its AI trader, enabling it to learn, evolve and operate autonomously. With our proprietary AI agent technology, stablecoin framework and digital asset reserve, Waton is building an ecosystem that connects traditional markets with Web3 infrastructure — seeking to offer clients secure, institutional-grade access to the emerging world of digital assets.”

The launch of DePearl marks the foundation of Waton’s broader AI-native financial ecosystem, which is designed to integrate artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure and digital asset management. Within this ecosystem, the Company plans to partner with a matrix of stablecoins to facilitate secure transactions and settlements across DePearl-based products and establish an AI-blockchain based reserve to provide liquidity, collateralization and yield stability. Together, these elements are expected to facilitate a seamless flow between traditional financial systems and the emerging AI trading economy — creating new opportunities for scalability, transparency and value creation.

Through DePearl, Waton is seeking to redefine the intersection of artificial intelligence and finance — in order to transform trading from a human-driven process into an AI-native ecosystem where knowledge, data and performance can be owned and exchanged as digital assets. Waton is pursuing a new standard for AI-enabled financial infrastructure that merges the transparency of blockchain with the intelligence of autonomous agents. DePearl is not merely a product launch; it represents the next phase of Waton’s evolution towards building a sustainable, scalable ecosystem that can empower investors, institutions and developers alike.

About Waton Financial Limited

Waton Financial Limited is a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands, conducting business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong. Waton offers comprehensive financial services, including securities brokerage, asset management, and software licensing to retail and institutional investors. Driven by technology and a customer-centric philosophy, Waton is committed to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding plans, objectives, strategies, future events, performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, which may affect the Company's financial condition, operating results, business strategy, and capital needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "should," "seek," "estimate," "will," "target," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in its expectations. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee these expectations will prove correct and cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results, and encourages investors to review the Company’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that could affect its future performance.

