Verde AgriTech Commences Drilling at District Scale Clay Hosted Rare Earths Discovery in Minas Gerais, Brazil

SINGAPORE, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Ltd. (TSX: NPK | OTCQX: VNPKF) (“Verde” or the “Company”) announces that drilling commenced on October 7, 2025 at the Company’s district scale, clay hosted rare earth discovery in Alto Paranaíba, Minas Gerais, Brazil. A second rig is scheduled to arrive on October 11, 2025, with a third rig expected to mobilize on or about October 24, 2025, enabling a three-rig program in the near term.

Program highlights:

Drilling commenced October 7, 2025, second drill rig expected on site October 11, 2025, and last drill rig expected in two weeks. Fast track objective: Quickly define highest quality resources to determine the fastest viable path to production; Phase 2 drilling will expand on current drilling to delineate the full potential of the land package.

Quickly define highest quality resources to determine the fastest viable path to production; Phase 2 drilling will expand on current drilling to delineate the full potential of the land package. Metallurgy: Ionic adsorption confirmation and flowsheet testwork are underway, with confirmation targeted for Q4 2025.

Ionic adsorption confirmation and flowsheet testwork are underway, with confirmation targeted for Q4 2025. Next step: Board assessment, including naming of project and expected milestones to be released October 14, 2025.

“Over the past 15 years we’ve established, in this region of Minas Gerais, the right team and equipment, lab capacity, including power and road infrastructure to advance our projects quickly,” commented Cristiano Veloso, Founder and CEO. “Building on the recently announced district scale discovery—characterized by high TREO and magnet grade MREO, with a strong NdPr share and consistent Dy/Tb in the highest-grade samples—we are accelerating this new rare earths project in a disciplined, cash efficient way that does not compromise our low carbon fertilizer business.”

Project Accelerated Timeline

The Project’s mineralized zone lies within concessions that form part of Verde’s long held potash property package, where the Company has operated for over 15 years—a platform that materially reduces start up friction, specifically as it related to:

People: In house, multidisciplinary teams ready for mapping, sampling and drilling; rapid field to decision cadence. Equipment: Drill rigs, vehicles, field equipment and integrated IT systems for fast data capture. Laboratory: Verde’s lab supports sample preparation, scout assays and metallurgical screening in parallel with external labs—shortening cycles and de risking flowsheet choices. Execution Experience: In the same region, Verde has brought two mines into production and built two large scale industrial plants that are operating today. Regional infrastructure: Roads, bridges and high voltage power to site have been significantly upgraded by Verde, avoiding years of typical infrastructure lead time





Next Steps

On October 14, 2025, Verde plans to publish a comprehensive Board assessment that includes the program’s formal name and a clear milestone map.

Rare Earths Discovery

Verde recently reported a continuous, clay hosted rare earth mineralized zone covering ~5,500 hectares across 13 mineral rights, delineated by integrated mapping, geochemistry, geophysics and confirmed by trench sampling (see press release dated October 6, 2025). Highlight assays include up to 8,930 ppm TREO and up to 2,182 ppm MREO; 75 trench/surface samples average 743 ppm MREO (54/75 ≥ 400 ppm; 22/75 ≥ 1,000 ppm). Samples are NdPr rich (averaging ~19% of TREO, peaking 24%) with high grade dysprosium and terbium present—attributes aligned to magnet grade applications in EVs and wind turbines.

Technical Notes, QA/QC and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release is consistent with Verde’s October 6, 2025 discovery disclosure, including laboratories (SGS Geosol), methods and QA/QC insertion rates (blanks/CRMs/duplicates). The scientific and technical information was reviewed and approved by José Márcio Matta Machado Paixão, Fellow AusIMM, a Qualified Person under NI 43 101.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi nutrient potassium fertilizers. Our mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health, and significantly contribute to environmental sustainability. Utilizing our unique position in Brazil, we harness proprietary technologies to develop solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of farmers but also address global challenges such as food security and climate change. Our commitment to carbon capture and the production of eco-friendly fertilizers underscores our vision for a future where agriculture contributes positively to the health of our planet. For more information on how we are leading the way towards sustainable agriculture and climate change mitigation in Brazil, visit our website: https://verde.ag/en/home.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the significance of exploration results; the potential for economic extraction of rare earth elements; future exploration and development plans; the outcome of the Board of Directors’ review; potential partnerships, strategic alternatives, or value-maximizing structures; the advancement of the project; and the expected timing of further updates. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections, and interpretations, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, without limitation: risks related to exploration stage projects; the possibility that future exploration results may not support mineral resource or reserve delineation; uncertainties relating to assay and metallurgical results; operational risks inherent in mining; risks associated with maintaining licenses, permits and mineral rights; changes in laws, regulations and government policies; risks related to capital and operating costs; commodity price volatility; financing risks; and other risks described in the Company’s most recent annual information form and other continuous disclosure filings available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

This news release reports exploration results which are preliminary in nature and do not represent mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources, mineral reserves, or that any development decision will be made. Mineralization identified to date is not necessarily indicative of future results.

