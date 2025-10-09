Global Military Drone Market Projected to Reach $30 Billion By 2035 Generating Rising Revenue Opportunity for Manufacturers

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to a number of important factors, the global military drone market is expanding significantly. Many countries have demonstrated a significant commitment to improving their national security capabilities by increasing their defense budgets. Purchasing cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is a top priority for governments in an effort to enhance military operations, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Additionally, nations are investing in drone capabilities as a result of the pressing demand for cutting-edge military technologies brought on by growing geopolitical tensions and threat perceptions. As per a report from Market Research Future Analysis, the Military Drone Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising defense budgets and technological advancements. The market was valued at 13.42 USD Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach 30.5 USD Billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 7.09% from 2025 to 2035. Key applications include surveillance, combat, logistics, reconnaissance, and training, highlighting the diverse functionalities of military drones in modern warfare… North America to dominate with a market value of 5.78 USD Billion in 2024, growing to 12.5 USD Billion by 2035. The report said: “In areas like North America and Europe, where reputable defense contractors are spearheading innovation and the manufacture of advanced drones this tendency is clear. As armed forces seek to use drones for new operational capabilities, significant opportunities are opening up. Drone systems that incorporate AI and machine learning have the capacity to make decisions on their own, increasing battlefield efficacy. Furthermore, partnerships between technological companies and defense organizations may result in the creation of next-generation drones, opening up new markets and diversifying the military industry. It is anticipated that these advancements would increase adaptability and efficiency in challenging operational settings.” Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Volatus Aerospace Inc. (OTCQB: TAKOF) (TSX-V: FLT).

Market Research Future Analysis continued with: “Recently, there has been a noticeable growth in the employment of drones for multi-domain operations that combine forces from the air, land, and sea. As the need for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities grows, military strategists are turning drones into essential tools in their toolbox. Furthermore, as antagonistic UAV threats increase, counter-drone technologies are receiving more attention. In order to guarantee complete operational readiness in a setting that is becoming more and more contested, defense ministries worldwide are investing in both offensive and defensive drone technologies. The report closed with a quote from the U.S. Department of Defense (Now the War Department): “The increasing reliance on unmanned aerial systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions underscores a transformative shift in military operations globally.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) (CSE:DPRO) Announces Strategic Defense Partnership with Defense Prime Global Ordnance - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems today announced that it has executed a formal agreement with Global Ordnance, a U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) prime contractor, whereby Global Ordnance will serve as a U.S. defense partner for Draganfly’s line of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related solutions.

Under the agreement, Draganfly and Global Ordnance will collaborate to accelerate U.S. defense adoption of Draganfly platforms, embed manufacturing and responsive supply chain support, and integrate mission-specific capabilities tailored to U.S. and allied defense applications.

This partnership marks a significant step toward delivering sovereign, mission-ready drone systems to U.S. defense and security markets, harnessing the strengths of both companies to meet evolving operational requirements.

Global Ordnance is headquartered in Sarasota and Tampa, Florida, with subsidiaries Global Military Products and Mountain Horse Solutions. The company supplies the U.S. and allied armed forces with defense and security solutions, logistics support, program management, and tactical hardware.

Draganfly is a long-standing UAS and autonomous systems developer with multiple defense and public safety customers. Its Commander 3XL and Flex FPV drones have been adopted by branches of the U.S. Department of Defense and other international defense organizations, positioning Draganfly as a key player in defense modernization and sovereign supply initiatives.

The partnership leverages Global Ordnance’s extensive defense contracting and logistics expertise with Draganfly’s advanced drone technology, creating synergies in U.S. market access, regulatory compliance, logistics integration, mission system tailoring, and supply chain resilience. Together, the companies aim to enhance the availability and operational readiness of mission-critical UAS technologies across defense and allied sectors.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Global Ordnance as a leading defense provider,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Their track record in U.S. defense, logistics, and mission support complements Draganfly’s capabilities in advanced autonomy systems and defense-grade UAS manufacturing.”

“Global Ordnance has long focused on delivering responsive, mission-proven solutions to defense customers,” said Marc Morales, CEO of Global Ordnance. “Partnering with Draganfly enables us to expand into next-generation unmanned systems.”

The global defense unmanned systems market is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing demand for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities, autonomous operations, and secure communications. The U.S. Department of Defense continues to prioritize investment in small UAS, counter-UAS, and interoperability initiatives, underscoring the importance of trusted, NDAA-compliant suppliers such as Draganfly and Global Ordnance. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for DPRO by visiting: https://draganfly.com/news/

Other developments in the drone/UAV industries include:

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading provider of high performance drone components, recently announced it has received an $800,000 order from Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations.

The order includes Unusual Machines BLUE UAS listed Aura Analog Camera, Aura VTX, Brave Flight Controller, Brave ESC, HDO+ Goggles, and motors, that will be integrated into Red Cat's FANG™ drones, supporting ongoing demand for U.S. made, NDAA-compliant systems in defense, public safety, and other government agency applications.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a leading provider of advanced research and development innovation for national security missions and warfighter protection, has recently been selected for a 10-year single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at $499 million by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for the High-Performance Electromagnetic Spectrum Survivable Materials Advancement (HELMSSMAN) program. Work completed under the program will mature material technology development and deploy protective solutions to the frontlines, guarding warfighters against exposure to harmful electromagnetic radiation.

"As technologies advance and battlespace tactics evolve, AV is helping warfighters stay ahead of emerging threats," said Wahid Nawabi, AV Chief Executive Officer. "Whether through our autonomous systems, our layered counter-drone technologies, our advancements in satellite communication and space domain awareness, or–like HELMSSMAN–our advanced research and development, we are taking on the most critical challenges and rapidly transitioning innovation from the lab to the frontlines."

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced UAVSICS as the official distributor of EagleNXT drones in Chile, strengthening its leadership in the region and expanding access to cutting-edge UAV technology.

Based in one of the key financial and technological hubs of the region, Santiago, Chile - based UAVSICS brings more than a decade of experience in delivering advanced UAV solutions to the Latin American market. With deep expertise in sectors such as mining, agriculture, defense, and public safety, UAVSICS is ideally positioned to offer consultative sales and customized solutions tailored to serve the unique needs of these industries.

This partnership ensures that eBee users in Chile and in the region will benefit from certified technical support and enhanced assistance services provided directly by UAVSICS, driving greater operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (OTCQB: TAKOF) (TSXV: FLT), a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and unmanned aircraft systems, and VoltaXplore Inc., a high-performance lithium-ion battery manufacturer and subsidiary of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA - NNXPF), recently announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) for the future supply of Canadian-made lithium-ion battery cells to power Volatus’ next-generation drones.

This strategic agreement strengthens Volatus’ product differentiation and supply chain security while positioning both companies for growth across civil, defense, and Arctic surveillance markets. By securing a domestic source of advanced, silicon-dominant battery cells, Volatus strengthens domestic sourcing and supply management, enhances technological self-reliance, and aligns with anticipated federal investments in Canadian manufacturing capacity.

For VoltaXplore, the agreement opens a new aerospace market vertical, complementing its existing presence in electric mobility and energy storage, and supports NanoXplore’s long-term growth strategy.

